Have you heard? PeeCee’s show gets second season nod

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden-led spy series, Citadel, has been officially renewed for a second season. Filmmaker Joe Russo, who executive produced the show’s first season with brother Anthony, will direct all the episodes of the sophomore chapter. David Weil will return as the showrunner. In a statement, the streamer said Citadel enjoyed breakout success in countries around the world, including India, Italy, Brazil, South Africa, the UK and the US. Since its debut on April 28, the show has established itself as the streamer’s second most-watched new original series outside the US, and fourth most-watched, worldwide.

A new language

Armaan Malik’s latest number, Dil malanga, marks his foray into the Punjabi music scene. The song has been created in collaboration with Punjabi singer Nimrat Khaira. Speaking of the track, which is a celebration of romance, Malik says, “This is my first composition, and collaboration in Punjabi [music]. I’m excited to explore my musicality while dabbling into new languages and genres.”

Why you gotta be so rude?

An interaction between Vicky Kaushal and Salman Khan from the IIFA ceremony, has not gone down well with netizens. The video sees Kaushal attempting to strike up a conversation with Khan as the latter is being ushered in amidst heavy security. However, Khan barely breaks his walk to speak to Kaushal, inevitably leaving him looking confused. “Aam admi ki tarah side me kar dia, but, we know Salman Khan needs security,” wrote one user. Another shared, “That was arrogant, and rude. Vicky was bulldozed aside like he was no one.” Many users were also keen to know how Kaushal’s wife Katrina Kaif, Khan’s frequent collaborator and rumoured ex, reacted to the incident.

Exploring Gujarat

Ananth Anaadih Vadnagar, a two-part docuseries, will explore the history of India’s fortified city, Vadnagar, located in Gujarat’s Mehsana district. Each episode will delve into a specific era, beginning with Vadnagar’s evolution from a modest settlement, to a prominent town during the Mauryan Era. The series will be hosted by writer-lyricist Manoj Muntashir Shukla. “The opportunity of hosting this docuseries has been uniquely reassuring, and a learning experience for me, and for that, I am truly grateful. Despite Vadnagar’s widespread recognition, there were numerous fascinating aspects about the city that remained unknown to me, and I am confident that there will also be revelations for many people in India. The discoveries made in the docuseries took me by surprise.”

Back to what he hates doing

Salman Khan, who is currently in Abu Dhabi for IIFA 2023, has announced that the next season of the reality show, Bigg Boss OTT, will soon stream on the web medium. In a video announcement, Khan, says, “Cricket ke baad kya dekhein ye hai dilemma, entertainment hai 24 ghante available only on JioCinema. Main lekar aa raha hoon Bigg Boss OTT, toh dekhta jaaye India.” The previous Bigg Boss OTT season was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, but this time the original host of the show will take over duties for the web platform too. Khan has hosted the past 13 seasons of the show.

Before Gadar Again, Gadar, again

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s Gadar Ek Prem Katha will be re-released in theatres on June 9. The makers have remastered a 4K edition of the film. They also shared the trailer of the new version online. The development comes weeks before the release of the film’s second edition. Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 also stars Utkarsh Sharma in the lead. Utkarsh played the role of Deol and Patel’s son, in the first part. The romantic drama created history at the box office when it was released in 2001. The flick also starred the late Amrish Puri in a pivotal role.

Worth the while

Abhishek Bachchan says collaborating with his father, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, has always been a delight, but they look for scripts that help them deliver “memorable” experiences for the audiences. “As actors, we both enjoy working with each other. But, we also understand the responsibility towards our audience. Since we have done such wonderful, and memorable work together, we want to carry on doing that. So, we wait for the right script, and as soon as that happens, we are happy to work together,” he said when asked about pairing up with his father on screen again. Some of the duo’s past memorable films include Bunty Aur Babli, Sarkar, Paa (which saw Amitabh as Abhishek’s son), and Kabhie Alvida Naa Kehna.

