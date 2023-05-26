Ashish Vidyarthi breaks his silence after marrying Rupali Barua, explains divorce from first wife

Actor Ashish Vidyarthi shared a life update on Instagram, explaining the course of events - from his first divorce to his second wedding

Actor Ashish Vidyarthi, known for his work in films and OTT across languages, took his fans by surprise as he tied the knot on Thursday in a private ceremony. The actor had a small intimate wedding with Rupali Barua, a fashion entrepreneur in Kolkata. The 60-year-old actor was previously married to Rajoshi Barua, daughter of yesteryear actress Shakuntala Barua.

Vidyarthi has found love again with Rupali, who is from Guwahati and is associated with an upscale fashion store in Kolkata, reported Times of India. The couple had a registry marriage on May 25, in the presence of family and close friends. The wedding took place at a Kolkata club on Thursday.

A day after his second wedding, the actor posted a video explaining his divorce from his first wife, and also talked about meeting Rupali after their divorce.

He said, "About 22 years back, I met Piloo (Rajoshi) and we got married... We had Arth, who is now is now 22, and he's working. But somehow, for the last two years, Piloo and I discovered that after this beautiful inning that we played together, we felt that how we saw the future was slightly different from one another. We tried our best to sort out the differences, but then we discovered that the differences can be sorted out but it would be in a way that one of us will impose on the other and that would take away the happiness. Happiness is all we want, right?"

He added, "So we both sat down together and said that we will do it amicably... With grace and a degree of ease, we parted ways. But I had a firm belief that I want to get married because I want to travel with somebody. So, I literally got the word out in the universe. I was at that point 55, when I said I want somebody to get married to. And, that's how I met Rupali Barua. We discovered something interesting about one another and we thought that we could be walking together as husband and wife. Therefore Rupali and I got married. She is 50 and I am 57, not 60, but age doesn't matter my friend. Each one of us can be happy, whatever be our age, right?"

Rupali, who is from Assam, wore a traditional mekhala chador for the wedding, which matched Ashish’s white and gold mundu from Kerala. A photo from the actor’s marriage surfaced on the internet, as fans and well-wishes sent in their wishes for the couple.