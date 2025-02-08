Harrdy Sandhu was detained by the officers as the event and the singer didn’t have prior permission. This incident left the visitors and guests at the fashion show in a state of shock

Popular Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu has found himself in the midst of a new controversy after he was detained by Chandigarh police while performing at a fashion show. Harrdy Sandhu was detained by the officers as the event and the singer didn’t have prior permission. This incident left the visitors and guests at the fashion show in a state of shock. This news comes at a time when concert culture is quite popular in the country.

Harrdy Sandhu detained in Chandigarh

According to a report in News18, Harrdy wasn’t performing at a concert but at a fashion show in Sector 34, Chandigarh. According to sources, the issue arose because Harrdy was performing without the required permission.

Harrdy Sandhu’s work front

Harrdy rose to fame with songs such as Bijlee Bijlee, Kya Baat Ay, Naah, and Backbone. In 2021, the singer-actor was seen in the Bollywood sports drama 83, essaying the role of legendary cricketer Madan Lal. To be sure, Harrdy is a former cricketer and played as a fast bowler in the U-19 Cricket World Cup for India in 2004. He is also an avid dancer and fitness enthusiast.

Harrdy Sandhu was last seen in the 2022 film Code Name: Tiranga, where he starred opposite Parineeti Chopra. Since the patriotic drama’s release, Harrdy hasn’t appeared in any films.

Code Name: Tiranga is a 2022 spy thriller starring Parineeti Chopra as an undercover RAW agent on a deadly mission across multiple countries. Harrdy Sandhu, known for his singing and acting, plays the male lead.

Parineeti Chopra’s work front

While Harrdy hasn’t taken on any film projects since this movie, Parineeti Chopra has been actively working on several films and currently has quite an interesting lineup.

Parineeti was last seen in Amar Singh Chamkila, where she shared screen space with Diljit Dosanjh. Imtiaz Ali helmed the film. Diljit portrays Chamkila, the top-selling artist of his era, while Parineeti essays the role of Amar Singh Chamkila’s wife, Amarjot Kaur.

She has been roped in for Anurag Singh’s much-anticipated thriller Sanki. The actress will be seen sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan for the first time in this drama.

Parineeti Chopra’s lineup also includes Karan Sharma’s Shiddat 2. The cast of the movie will feature Sunny Kaushal, Amyra Dastur, Mohit Raina, Diana Penty, Arjun Singh, and Radhikka Madan in prominent roles.