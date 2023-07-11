Breaking News
Thane: Doctor rapes 23-year-old mentally challenged woman at clinic in Badlapur
2020 Delhi riots: Man held over role in head constable Ratan Lal murder case
Maharashtra: Maha Vikas Aghadi govt lacked moral authority, says Ashish Shelar
Thane Crime: Three booked for allegedly cheating builder of Rs 1.4 cr
Rahul running 'mega mall of hatred', not 'mohabbat ki dukan', says JP Nadda
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Purab Kohli This is the darkest role Ive ever done

Purab Kohli: This is the darkest role I’ve ever done

Updated on: 11 July,2023 07:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Upala KBR |

Top

Terming it the ‘darkest’ role of his career, Purab says he watched several documentaries to play a serial killer in Blind

Purab Kohli: This is the darkest role I’ve ever done

Purab Kohli

Listen to this article
Purab Kohli: This is the darkest role I’ve ever done
x
00:00

When director Shome Makhija approached Purab Kohli to play the serial killer in Blind, his first ask was that he watch the 2011 Korean original of the same name. “This is the darkest role I’ve ever done. I’ve dwelled in negativity for my roles before, but not to this extent. I read a lot of material about serial killers, and [watched] documentaries to prep for the role,” says Kohli, whose character is named The Driver.


The thriller, which dropped on JioCinema over the weekend, revolves around Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s visually-impaired character Gia who witnesses a murder and is then in pursuit of the serial killer. “Sonam and I didn’t do workshops together as Shome wanted distance between the two characters. The only rehearsals we did together were for the action sequences,” says the actor. Shaking off twisted characters is not easy. Kohli agrees, saying, “A good way to detox is to go back, be with family and let your sense of self come back to you.”



purab kohli sonam kapoor bollywood news Entertainment News sujoy ghosh bollywood

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK