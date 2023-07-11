Purab Kohli: This is the darkest role I’ve ever done

Terming it the ‘darkest’ role of his career, Purab says he watched several documentaries to play a serial killer in Blind

Purab Kohli

When director Shome Makhija approached Purab Kohli to play the serial killer in Blind, his first ask was that he watch the 2011 Korean original of the same name. “This is the darkest role I’ve ever done. I’ve dwelled in negativity for my roles before, but not to this extent. I read a lot of material about serial killers, and [watched] documentaries to prep for the role,” says Kohli, whose character is named The Driver.

The thriller, which dropped on JioCinema over the weekend, revolves around Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s visually-impaired character Gia who witnesses a murder and is then in pursuit of the serial killer. “Sonam and I didn’t do workshops together as Shome wanted distance between the two characters. The only rehearsals we did together were for the action sequences,” says the actor. Shaking off twisted characters is not easy. Kohli agrees, saying, “A good way to detox is to go back, be with family and let your sense of self come back to you.”

