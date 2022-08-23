Purab Kohli: Requested for at least one scene with Pankaj Tripathi but did not happen sadly

Purab Kohli calls not getting a scene with Pankaj Tripathi in Hotstar Specials Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach a ‘missed opportunity'
Purab Kohli as Madhav Mishra, silver medalist, LLB is back with his toughest case. The fan-favourite and critically acclaimed show is back with a twisted case at hand: the death of a popular child star Zara Ahuja, and the prime suspect of her murder - her own brother, Mukul Ahuja. Disney+ Hotstars’ most-awaited Rohan Sippy directorial, Hotstar Specials’ Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach, produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios on August 26 2022.
With wit and humour by his side, the uncanny lawyer Madhav Mishra, reprised by Pankaj Tripathi returns for the third instalment of Criminal Justice along with Shweta Basu Prasad, Swastika Mukherjee, Purab Kohli, Aditya Gupta, Deshna Dugad and Gaurav Gera. As the series gears up for its release on Disney+ Hotstar on 26 August, actor Purab Kohli reveals how he requested a one-on-one scene with actor Pankaj Tripathi but was denied one.
“During the filming of the series, Pankaj Tripathi and I hung out a lot. We have a few scenes together in the court but sadly not with each other. That was a missed opportunity for me. I mentioned it to director Rohan Sippy and the writer too. Requested them for at least one scene where I get to act with Pankaj Tripathi but that did not happen sadly,” said the actor.
The award-winning show Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, will Madhav Mishra be able to put aside his own doubts and inhibitions about his client? Viewers will find answers to this, and more, very soon! Tune into Disney+ Hotstar to watch your favourite lawyer Madhav Mishra take a stand for juvenile justice, streaming on 26 August. 2022
