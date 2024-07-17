Ranveer Singh posted a heartwarming picture with the newlyweds and his wife to share his best wishes to the happy couple

DeepVeer at Anant-Radhika's wedding

Listen to this article 'Pure love' from DeepVeer! Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone extend warm wishes to newlyweds Anant & Radhika x 00:00

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant had a lavish wedding on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre, attended by numerous Bollywood stars, international celebrities, and political figures.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone extend warm wishes to newlyweds

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Among the guests were Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who are expecting their first child. Today, July 17, Ranveer posted a heartwarming picture with the newlyweds and his wife to share his best wishes.

Recently, Ranveer Singh posted a sweet picture on Instagram with the newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, along with his wife Deepika Padukone.

In the photo, Ranveer is standing next to Anant, while Deepika is seen kissing Radhika on the cheek. Ranveer captioned the picture, "Just pure love (red heart) Anant and Radhika, God bless you both on this journey of blissful togetherness"

Salman Khan wishes Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Superstar Salman Khan undoubtedly added chaar chand with his presence at the wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The 'Dabangg' star has been leaving no stone unturned to make the newlyweds feel special.

On Monday, he penned down a special post for Anant and Radhika. In the note, he also expressed his wish to dance when the two become the "most wonderful parents."

"Anant and Radhika, Mr. and Mrs. Anant Ambani, I see the love that you have for each other and each other's families. The universe has got you together. Wish you all the happiness and health. God bless you both! Can't wait to dance when you become the most wonderful parents," Salman wrote.

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Wedding

The youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani and the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, Radhika Merchant exchanged vows in a spectacular wedding ceremony attended by a host of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields on July 12.

The wedding celebration of Radhika and Anant Ambani took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

On July 13 a blessing ceremony was conducted for the newlyweds, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi also came.Many respected religious leaders attended the event, including Shankaracharya of Dwarka Peeth Swami Sadananda Saraswati and Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath Swami Avimukteshwaranand, who were warmly welcomed with standing ovations.