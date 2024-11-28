'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' fame Sonnali Seygall gave birth to a baby girl on Wednesday at Surya Hospital, Santacruz. The actress is married to Ashish Sajani, a restarauteur

pic/instagram

Listen to this article Newest mama of B'town! Sonnalli Seygall gives birth to a baby girl x 00:00

Actress Sonnalli Seygall, known for films such as ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’, ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2’ and ‘Jai Mummy Di’, has welcomed her first bundle of joy – a baby girl with her restaurateur-husband Ashesh Sajnani.

ADVERTISEMENT

A source close to IANS confirmed that Sonnalli delivered her baby on Wednesday evening at the Surya Hospital in Santacruz. She had a normal delivery. The mother-daughter duo are doing good.

A spokesperson for the proud parents says, “Sonnalli and Ashesh are overjoyed with the arrival of their little bundle of joy. Both mother and baby are healthy and doing fine. It’s the most special day of their lives and they are filled with gratitude for all the love that has come their way. “

Sonnalli and Ashesh got married in June last year, and in August this year, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child together.

She shared the news about her pregnancy on her social media, "From beer bottles to baby bottles. Ashesh's life is about to change! As for me, some things stay the same. Was eating for 1. Now eating for 2! Meanwhile, Shamsher is taking notes on how to be a good big brother. Overjoyed & grateful. Keep us in your prayers. December 2024 coming.”

Sonnalli represented India at Miss International 2006 and was in the Top 12. Her debut film was 2011's Pyaar Ka Punchnama starring Kartik Aaryan and was directed by Luv Ranjan. She played Rhea opposite Raayo S Bakhirta playing the role of Vikrant Chaudhary in the movie.

She was then seen in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Wedding Pullav. The actress was also seen in an advertisement with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Before acting, she was a ramp model before she decided to try her luck at the Miss India Worldwide competition. She has featured in music videos for Prem, a Canadian singer and Dr. Zeus.

The actress was last seen on screen in “Jo Tera Hai Woh Mera Hai”, a comedy drama film directed by Raj Trivedi. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Amit Sial, Faisal Malik, Sonali Kulkarni and Jatin Sarin.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever