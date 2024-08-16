'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' actor Sonnalli Seygall took to social media to share the happy news of her pregnancy. The actress and her husband Ashesh Sajnani will welcome their first child in December

Sonnalli Seygall and her husband Ashesh Sajnani

Actress Sonnalli Seygall, most popularly known for her role in 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' is all set to welcome her first child with husband Ashesh Sajnani. The actress took to her social media handle to pen a fun and happy note announcing their pregnancy. They will welcome their first child in December ths year.

Sonnalli shared three pictures while making the announcement. In the first picture, the actress can be seen in blue co-ords, sitting on the bed and flashing her baby bump. She is seen munching on snacks and seen surrounded by chocolates and other snacks to fulfil her pregnancy cravings. Beside her, is her husband dressed in a nightsuit, drinking beer from a bottle while staring at a baby mill bottle. Along with them is their pet bulldog, Shamhser who is giving a clueless expression.

In the second picture, Sonnalli can be seen reading a book on Ayurveda and Shamsher starring at a book titled 'How to be a big brother'. The third picture is of that of their bedside table which has a book named 'The Daily Dad' by Ryan Holiday.

Sharing the pictures, the 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' star wrote, "From beer bottles to baby bottles… Ashesh’s life is about to change! As for me, some things stay the same 💁‍♀️ Was eating for 1… now eating for 2! Meanwhile Shamsher is taking notes on how to be a good big brother 🐶

Overjoyed & Grateful ❤️🧿 Keep us in your prayers 🙏

December 2024 👶 coming "

Soon after the announcement, congratulatory messages poured in for the couple.

"Omg…. Yaaayyyy that’s brilliant news!!!!" wrote Sumona Chakravarti.

Another comment read, "Yayyyy… you always used to eat for 2 , now eat for 3 😂😂.. excited"

Shama Sikander wrote, "Many congratulations and blessings to the both of you"

Sonnalli and Ashesh got married in June 2023. The couple had an intimate ceremony at a Gurudwara.

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Sonnalli said, “Ashesh and I were very sure about having a very simple wedding with people who mean something to us. It’s a very private moment for us. It is what both our mothers wanted and we feel glad that we could do it for them. We really look forward to exploring this new phase of our life together,” she said.

Interestingly, instead of walking down the aisle with bridesmaids or best friends, Seygall walked under the floral canopy with her cute doggo, Bounty, who was too dressed in a pink ethnic dress.

Kartik Aaryan, Luv Ranjan, Sunny Singh and others were present at her wedding reception held in Mumbai.