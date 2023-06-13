Sonnalli Seygall shares new pictures from her mehendi ceremony

Taking to Instagram, Sonnalli treated fans with new pictures from her wedding diaries

Sonnalli and Ashesh L Sajnani

New bride in town Sonnalli Seygall on Monday shared new pictures from her mehendi ceremony. Taking to Instagram, Sonnalli treated fans with new pictures from her wedding diaries.

In the pictures, Sonnall can be seen wearing a mustard kurta with mirrorwork and red-toned palazzo pants and a contrasting dupatta. She kept her hair open and wore a mang tikka to compliment the occasion. The groom, on the other hand, twinning with Sonnalli wore red embroiled red kurta and white pyjama. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Mehendi ni mehendi."

Sonnalli and Ashesh L Sajnani exchanged vows at a Gurdwara in Santa Cruz West in Mumbai on June 7. They opted for a daytime wedding. For the special day, Sonnalli wore a pastel pink saree. She accentuated her bridal look with pink chooda, silver kaleeras and silver diamond jewellery.

Ashesh was dressed in an off-white sherwani. He paired his outfit with a pink turban. Sharing the first official wedding pictures, Sonnalli took to Instagram and wrote, "Sabr & Shukr." The wedding was attended by the who's who of Bollywood including Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh, director Luv Ranjan, Shama Sikander, Mandira Bedi and Raai Laxmi.

Sonnalli and Ashesh had been dating for quite some time now. The couple never talked about each other before their wedding reports came out. Sonnalli rose to fame in 2011 with her role in Luv Ranjan's 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama'. Before entering the film industry, she was a ramp model and had also participated in Miss India Worldwide competition. After appearing in 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama', she was featured in films like 'High Jack', 'Ishq Da Rog' and 'Jai Mummy Di' among many others.

