Breaking News
Mumbai: Are those ugly lights on trees a public risk?
Crocodile rescued in 5-hour operation in Oshiwara
Mumbai: Heat to stay despite pre-monsoon spells
Bail for dead man: Experts want probe
Dabbawalas launch petition to make city cycle-friendly
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Sonnalli Seygall shares new pictures from her mehendi ceremony

Sonnalli Seygall shares new pictures from her mehendi ceremony

Updated on: 13 June,2023 09:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Taking to Instagram, Sonnalli treated fans with new pictures from her wedding diaries

Sonnalli Seygall shares new pictures from her mehendi ceremony

Sonnalli and Ashesh L Sajnani

Listen to this article
Sonnalli Seygall shares new pictures from her mehendi ceremony
x
00:00

New bride in town Sonnalli Seygall on Monday shared new pictures from her mehendi ceremony. Taking to Instagram, Sonnalli treated fans with new pictures from her wedding diaries.



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonnalli A Sajnani (@sonnalliseygall)



In the pictures, Sonnall can be seen wearing a mustard kurta with mirrorwork and red-toned palazzo pants and a contrasting dupatta. She kept her hair open and wore a mang tikka to compliment the occasion. The groom, on the other hand, twinning with Sonnalli wore red embroiled red kurta and white pyjama. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Mehendi ni mehendi."

Sonnalli and Ashesh L Sajnani exchanged vows at a Gurdwara in Santa Cruz West in Mumbai on June 7. They opted for a daytime wedding. For the special day, Sonnalli wore a pastel pink saree. She accentuated her bridal look with pink chooda, silver kaleeras and silver diamond jewellery.

Ashesh was dressed in an off-white sherwani. He paired his outfit with a pink turban. Sharing the first official wedding pictures, Sonnalli took to Instagram and wrote, "Sabr & Shukr." The wedding was attended by the who's who of Bollywood including Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh, director Luv Ranjan, Shama Sikander, Mandira Bedi and Raai Laxmi.

Sonnalli and Ashesh had been dating for quite some time now. The couple never talked about each other before their wedding reports came out. Sonnalli rose to fame in 2011 with her role in Luv Ranjan's 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama'. Before entering the film industry, she was a ramp model and had also participated in Miss India Worldwide competition. After appearing in 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama', she was featured in films like 'High Jack', 'Ishq Da Rog' and 'Jai Mummy Di' among many others.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Instagram bollywood news Entertainment News Sonnalli Seyggal celebrity wedding entertaintment bollywood

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK