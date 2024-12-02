Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress Sonnalli Seygall

Sonnalli Seygall and her husband Ashesh Sajnani

Listen to this article Sonnalli Seygall reveals name of her daughter, explains thought behind it x 00:00

Actress Sonnalli Seygall, known for films such as ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’, ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2’ and ‘Jai Mummy Di’ welcomed her first bundle of joy – a baby girl with her restaurateur-husband Ashesh Sajnani on November 27. The actress has posted on Instagram for the first time since the birth of her daughter to reveal her name to the world. They have named their baby girl- Shukar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sonnalli Seygall reveals name of her daughter

The actress in a joint post with her husband shared a cute picture featuring their baby's feet. Sharing the picture, they wrote, "Introducing our beautiful daughter, Shukar—a name that embodies the gratitude we’ve carried in our hearts throughout our lives."

"She is our little miracle, a living testament to the abundance of love, joy, and blessings that surround us. May she grow to always recognize the beauty in each moment and live a life filled with thankfulness, just as she has been a blessing beyond words to us. Welcome to the world, our Shukar—our miracle of abundance," they added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonnalli A Sajnani (@sonnalliseygall)

Reportedly, Sonnalli delivered her baby on evening of November 27 at the Surya Hospital in Santacruz. She had a normal delivery.

About Sonnalli and Ashesh

Sonnalli and Ashesh got married in June last year, and in August this year, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child together.

She shared the news about her pregnancy on her social media, "From beer bottles to baby bottles. Ashesh's life is about to change! As for me, some things stay the same. Was eating for 1. Now eating for 2! Meanwhile, Shamsher is taking notes on how to be a good big brother. Overjoyed & grateful. Keep us in your prayers. December 2024 coming.”

Sonnalli represented India at Miss International 2006 and was in the Top 12. Her debut film was 2011's Pyaar Ka Punchnama starring Kartik Aaryan and was directed by Luv Ranjan. She played Rhea opposite Raayo S Bakhirta playing the role of Vikrant Chaudhary in the movie. She was then seen in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Wedding Pullav. The actress was also seen in an advertisement with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

The actress was last seen on screen in “Jo Tera Hai Woh Mera Hai”, a comedy drama film directed by Raj Trivedi. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Amit Sial, Faisal Malik, Sonali Kulkarni and Jatin Sarin.

(with inputs from IANS)