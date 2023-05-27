Que sera, sera

Making peace with his trajectory, Varun Mitra discusses being hungry for more interesting roles after Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo

Varun Mitra

After playing powerful characters in two outings, Guilty Minds (2022) and Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo, Varun Mitra seems to “have tasted blood”. The actor claims it would be difficult for him to settle for anything that is not on par with his recent projects. “Life has become harder after Guilty Minds and Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo. I also have Tejas [with Kangana Ranaut] coming up next. I have tasted blood working with good directors on good scripts. Now, I want more,” says the actor. Mitra, who plays one of Dimple Kapadia’s sons in the Disney+ Hotstar series, feels grateful that despite a shaky start to his career, his journey lately has been fruitful.

“When Jalebi [2018] didn’t do well, it was devastating. That is when my anxiety about film releases kicked in. The good thing about a web series is that you are not dependent on a Friday. I questioned a lot of things about myself and worked harder [to get where I am today]. [When things get overwhelming], I do travel-based shows to keep me sane. When Guilty Minds happened, things fit into [the right] perspective, that this is how it was supposed to be,” he shares.

