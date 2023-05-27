Breaking News
Mumbai: Open spaces adoption policy to continue
Belarusian, 19, locked up, beaten and sexually abused by internet BF
Santacruz murder case: Did caretaker with criminal record get all-clear from cops?
Mumbai: Did slain leopard swim across creek?
Mumbai: Digging roads for utility could cost a bomb
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Que sera sera

Que sera, sera

Updated on: 27 May,2023 08:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

Making peace with his trajectory, Varun Mitra discusses being hungry for more interesting roles after Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo

Que sera, sera

Varun Mitra

Listen to this article
Que sera, sera
x
00:00

After playing powerful characters in two outings, Guilty Minds (2022) and Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo, Varun Mitra seems to “have tasted blood”. The actor claims it would be difficult for him to settle for anything that is not on par with his recent projects. “Life has become harder after Guilty Minds and Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo. I also have Tejas [with Kangana Ranaut] coming up next. I have tasted blood working with good directors on good scripts. Now, I want more,” says the actor. Mitra, who plays one of Dimple Kapadia’s sons in the Disney+ Hotstar series, feels grateful that despite a shaky start to his career, his journey lately has been fruitful.


“When Jalebi [2018] didn’t do well, it was devastating. That is when my anxiety about film releases kicked in. The good thing about a web series is that you are not dependent on a Friday. I questioned a lot of things about myself and worked harder [to get where I am today]. [When things get overwhelming], I do travel-based shows to keep me sane. When Guilty Minds happened, things fit into [the right] perspective, that this is how it was supposed to be,” he shares.


Also Read: Avinash Arun: Wanted to see how it affects a child’s psyche


 

Kangana Ranaut bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK