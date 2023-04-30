Angira Dhar expresses delight after being part of 'Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo'

Angira Dhar on being part of Adajania’s world of Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo

A still from 'Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo'

When director Homi Adajania offers you a role, the response is a no-brainer. For Angira Dhar, who started her career with Y-Films’ Bang Baaja Baarat (2015), even being a standee in one of his projects is, she claims, a privilege. So, of course, Dhar was on cloud nine when she got the call to play a primary role in Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo, also starring Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, and Isha Talwar.

Homi Adajania

The Disney+ Hotstar thriller, which marks the filmmaker’s debut in digital entertainment, subverts the saas-bahu regressive onscreen trope and instead narrates the tale of three young women aiding the family’s matriarch to run a drug cartel. Dhar says she was with her husband, actor-filmmaker Anand Tiwari, when she got the audition message. “Anand said, ‘Homi is going to make a fantastic show. This is his medium. Don’t even read it. Just go.’ If anyone saw the PowerPoint presentation of the show [he sent us], they would want to be part of it too,” she says. The actor, who was questioned for starting her career with a web series, shares that she is proud of her journey. “Bang Baaja Baarat was the best decision of my life. I have seen OTT grow since its inception.”

