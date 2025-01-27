Actor R Madhavan who was last seen in the recently released film Hisaab Barabar has revealed how he manages to stay relevant

R Madhavan has been embracing newer and different kinds of roles as he ages. His latest film 'Hisaab Barabar' is a testament to the same as he plays a railway ticket checker. In a recent interview, the actor revealed how he has managed to stay relevant in the industry even after 25 years.

R Madhavan on staying relevant

R Madhavan has been part of only four full-fledged Hindi film since Tanu Weds Manu Returns. Talking to Hindustan Times, the actor revealed that he uses the time he has on his hands to explore and observe people. He said that it is the observations that he makes that helps him stay relevant. "The reason I have been able to manage to be relevant after 25 years without having the cliched superhero qualities of six-pack abs and the ability to dance is because I can portray the most difficult generation in the history of the world correctly," he says.

R Madhavan on representing men of his generation

The actor also spoke about the people of his generation and how he is one of the few who continues to represent them on screen. "Indians of my generation from around the world are products of middle-class upbringing. They rule the world in almost every aspect, whether IT, politics, or business. We have had the privilege to watch the world transform at a much faster rate than any previous generation and the challenge to adapt to it. We went from STD booths to pagers to smartphones in our lifetime. We have had to fight to stay relevant."

"There are very few actors to represent the empowered common man of this generation. The common man is no longer 'bechaara', and I have been observing how to play that," he says.

R Madhavan to be seen in different roles this year

The ZEE5 thriller Hisaab Barabar is his first project of what will be a busy year, with De De Pyaar De 2, a rom-com with Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Dhurandhar in the pipeline. Incidentally, each of his characters is different. “I want to do roles that I can relate to. I’ve had such varied life experiences that I know how a railway man behaves, as well as how someone in Decoupled [2021] does. My wife says, ‘You’ve done a comedy in English, dramas in English and Tamil, and action. Why can’t you make up your mind about who you are?’ That’s exactly who I am, someone who can’t make up their mind,” he laugh while talking to mid-day.