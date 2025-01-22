R Madhavan, who moves on to Dhurandhar with Ranveer Singh after Hisaab Barabar, states ensemble films have enriched his career over the years

You’ll see me a lot this year,” promises R Madhavan when we call him to speak about Hisaab Barabar. The ZEE5 thriller is his first project of what will be a busy year, with De De Pyaar De 2, a rom-com with Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Dhurandhar in the pipeline. Incidentally, each of his characters is different. “I want to do roles that I can relate to. I’ve had such varied life experiences that I know how a railway man behaves, as well as how someone in Decoupled [2021] does. My wife says, ‘You’ve done a comedy in English, dramas in English and Tamil, and action. Why can’t you make up your mind about who you are?’ That’s exactly who I am, someone who can’t make up their mind,” he laughs.

What drew Madhavan to Hisaab Barabar, also starring Kirti Kulhari and Neil Nitin Mukesh, is the story’s relatability. Ashwini Dhir’s directorial venture revolves around how a ticket collector uncovers a bank scam. “History has seen that the moment the regime starts derailing the common man’s life, [he will fight back]. This has been explored beautifully in the film,” shares the actor.

After Hisaab Barabar, Madhavan will star alongside Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal in Dhurandhar. The actor’s filmography is peppered with ensemble films despite the industry’s perception that they pose a risk to one’s stardom. Mention this, and he simply says, “Imagine all the ensemble films that I’ve done. Now, imagine me not doing a Rang De Basanti [2006], or 3 Idiots [2009] or Vikram Vedha [2017]. Whose loss would it have been? Even though my role in Rang De Basanti was only for nine minutes, being part of such projects adds to my immortality as an actor. In 3 Idiots, I was playing second fiddle to Aamir Khan. But it didn’t upset my stardom in Tamil [cinema]. These are barriers that people in the industry draw around themselves to protect their own insecurities. I don’t have such insecurity.” Madhavan recalls being advised against being a part of Anbe Sivam (2002) with Kamal Haasan. “Everyone said, ‘He is not known to share credit.’ But he bent over backwards to make sure that I got the role of a lifetime,” he recounts.