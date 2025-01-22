Breaking News
World Economic Forum 2025: Maharashtra govt signs 54 MoUs at Davos
Unidentified biker dead after BEST bus hits his two-wheeler in Mumbai
Newborn found dead in pit near construction site in Mumbai
Rajpal Yadav, Remo D’Souza, and Sugandha Mishra receive threat messages
Beed Sarpanch murder: Activist demands murder trial be held in Mumbai
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > R Madhavan Multi starrers have never upset my stardom

R Madhavan: ‘Multi-starrers have never upset my stardom’

Updated on: 23 January,2025 07:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

R Madhavan, who moves on to Dhurandhar with Ranveer Singh after Hisaab Barabar, states ensemble films have enriched his career over the years

R Madhavan: ‘Multi-starrers have never upset my stardom’

The actor with Kirti Kulhari in Hisaab Barabar

Listen to this article
R Madhavan: ‘Multi-starrers have never upset my stardom’
x
00:00

You’ll see me a lot this year,” promises R Madhavan when we call him to speak about Hisaab Barabar. The ZEE5 thriller is his first project of what will be a busy year, with De De Pyaar De 2, a rom-com with Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Dhurandhar in the pipeline. Incidentally, each of his characters is different. “I want to do roles that I can relate to. I’ve had such varied life experiences that I know how a railway man behaves, as well as how someone in Decoupled [2021] does. My wife says, ‘You’ve done a comedy in English, dramas in English and Tamil, and action. Why can’t you make up your mind about who you are?’ That’s exactly who I am, someone who can’t make up their mind,” he laughs.


R Madhavan
R Madhavan


What drew Madhavan to Hisaab Barabar, also starring Kirti Kulhari and Neil Nitin Mukesh, is the story’s relatability. Ashwini Dhir’s directorial venture revolves around how a ticket collector uncovers a bank scam. “History has seen that the moment the regime starts derailing the common man’s life, [he will fight back]. This has been explored beautifully in the film,” shares the actor. 


After Hisaab Barabar, Madhavan will star alongside Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal in Dhurandhar. The actor’s filmography is peppered with ensemble films despite the industry’s perception that they pose a risk to one’s stardom. Mention this, and he simply says, “Imagine all the ensemble films that I’ve done. Now, imagine me not doing a Rang De Basanti [2006], or 3 Idiots [2009] or Vikram Vedha [2017]. Whose loss would it have been? Even though my role in Rang De Basanti was only for nine minutes, being part of such projects adds to my immortality as an actor. In 3 Idiots, I was playing second fiddle to Aamir Khan. But it didn’t upset my stardom in Tamil [cinema]. These are barriers that people in the industry draw around themselves to protect their own insecurities. I don’t have such insecurity.” Madhavan recalls being advised against being a part of Anbe Sivam (2002) with Kamal Haasan. “Everyone said, ‘He is not known to share credit.’ But he bent over backwards to make sure that I got the role of a lifetime,” he recounts.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

R Madhavan ZEE5 fatima sana shaikh bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK