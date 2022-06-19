Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > R Madhavan shares goofy video tells wife how he will look when old

Updated on: 19 June,2022 11:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

In the video, Madhavan is seen getting his hair done with the entire makeover process lasting 18 hours. Along with recording his makeover, he gave a message in the video to his wife

Picture courtesy/R Madhavan's Instagram account


Bollywood actor and filmmaker R Madhavan shared a hilarious video on Saturday on his social media account.

The 'Tanu Weds Manu' actor shared the look from his upcoming movie 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' and left his fans and followers amused.




 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)


