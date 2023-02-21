Raai Laxmi to do a special song in Ajay Devgn's 'Bholaa'?

As impressive as Raai Laxmi's acting skills are on screen, her dancing prowess is equally strong

Pic Courtesy: PR

As impressive as Raai Laxmi's acting skills are on screen, her dancing prowess is equally strong. While the actress has been a part of big blockbusters like 'Kanchana' and 'Mankatha', she has also given some of the biggest chartbusters down South with songs like 'Ole Ole' from 'In Ghost House Inn', 'Lucky Lucky Rai' in 'Balupu' and 'Ratthaalu' in 'Khiladi No. 150', amongst many others. Now she is ready to take on the dance floor in Hindi films as well with Ajay Devgn's next release 'Bholaa'.

The actress will be seen in a special song in Ajay's upcoming directorial and a source close to the development reveals that the track's video has a very sizzling vibe that will remind of Katrina Kaif's iconic song from 'Agneepath', 'Chikni Chameli'.

The source shared, "Laxmi is pulling off an ultra 'desi' glamorous look in the song and her energy and styling will set the screens on fire. There is an action scene happening in the film simultaneously with the song and it will surely increase the thrill of the whole sequence. The charisma that Laxmi has brought on screen with the song, it will leave the audience spellbound."

Laxmi is taking big strides in her career currently, be it in Hindi films or down South. She has even kept her fans intrigued with her personal life and on the work front, up next she has 3 films across different languages which will present some new facets of Laxmi to the audiences.

Speaking of ‘Bholaa’, the film’s teaser was unveiled in Mumbai a few days ago. The film’s teaser has been laced with gravity defying action, while telling the story of a man against several odds as he single-handedly takes on the negative forces. For the unversed, the film’s teaser, which is under 2 minutes in length, starts off with a dutch tilt shot of Ajay's titular character bathed in the contrasting colour temperatures of warm and cool. This is followed by shots from the spiritual city of Varanasi before it brings full-blown action and actress Tabu once again serving as a cop.