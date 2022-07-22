Breaking News
Raashi Sood, Raja Kumari get featured on Times Square Billboard

Updated on: 22 July,2022 12:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Punjabi vocalist Raashi Sood and singer-songwriter Raja Kumari have been featured on Times Square Billboard for their recent collaboration for the song 'Out of Love'. Raashi, who is known for songs such as 'Sorry Sorry' and 'Mil Mahiya' said: "I started my journey 10 years ago and hustled really hard to make my name in the industry. I am absolutely over the moon and cannot thank the unwavering love and support that I've been getting from the audiences and well-wishers enough."


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Raja Kumari (@therajakumari)


Composed by Raashi, 'Out Of Love' is a breakup song. This is a fusion of Punjabi pop music and English hip-hop. She added: "It's a huge moment. I'd like to say to all the other South Asian artists, especially women. We are equal. Let's go out there and rock it. Urban Punjabi pop music with punchy and powerful English hip-hop."

Raja Kumari mentioned in her social media: "This is a dream come true and when one dream comes to life, a million more are born. It's a huge feat for having not just one but two Indian women on the Times Square Billboard."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

 

