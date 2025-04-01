Raashii Khanna takes on a new role behind the scene

Actress Raashii Khanna took on a new role behind the scenes as she donned a chef's hat and cooked Dal Chilla on the set of her latest project

Actress Raashii Khanna took on a new role behind the scenes as she donned a chef's hat and cooked Dal Chilla on the set of her latest project.

In her latest Instagram post, the actress showcased her culinary skills during a break, giving fans a glimpse of her fun and down-to-earth side. Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted a video of herself wherein she is seen making Dal Chilla. The video reads a text, “Join our feast flavours of fun.”

Sharing the clip, ‘The Sabarmati Report’ actress wrote, “When life gives you a break between shots, you make Dal Chilla! Set diaries, chef mode on, and Punjabi banter flowing — who knew killing time could be this tasty? #ActorOnSet #ChillaChronicles #punjabitadka.” Raashii also shared a few videos on her IG stories, where she is seen speaking in Punjabi while showing her skills in the kitchen. In one of the clips, she is seen grinding the dal using a rolling pin. She also gave a glimpse of her small kitchen on the set.

A few days ago, Khanna had shared a series of heartwarming photos with her family members and captioned it, “When the world feels like a whirlwind of lights and cameras, they find me — right where the stories unfold. Because no matter the set or the scene, family is the only role that truly means everything. #FamilyFirst #ActorsLife.”

Meanwhile, Raashii Khanna's most recent project was the Tamil drama “Aghathiyaa,” directed by Pa. Vijay, where she starred alongside actor Jiiva. The film boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Arjun Sarja, Edward Sonnenblick, Matylda, Redin Kingsley, Shah Ra, Senthil, Radha Ravi, Rohini, Charle, and Indraja Shankar, among others.

The film saw a Pan-India release on February 28 in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

Looking ahead, Raashii is set to appear in the second season of the popular web series “Farzi,” though an official confirmation is still pending. The series follows Sunny (Shahid Kapoor), a small-time artist who crafts flawless counterfeit currency and becomes entangled in the high-risk world of forgery.

Raashii is also gearing up for the release of her next project, “TME,” with Vikrant Massey.

