Raashii Khanna on 'The Sabarmati Report': 'Life of investigative journalists is very difficult'

Ahead of the release of her film 'The Sabarmati Report', actor Raashii Khanna opened up about her experience portraying the role of an investigative journalist. Speaking with ANI, she said, "The character I am playing is Amrita Gill, who wants to become a big reporter...There is a lot of responsibility on a journalist's shoulders but the life of investigative journalists is very difficult, which I have understood while playing the character.

In investigative journalism, you even risk your life to reach the truth..." In the film, Raashii will be seen sharing screen space with Vikrant Massey and Ridhi Dogra. Directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan, 'The Sabarmati Report' is based on the real-life events of the burning of the Sabarmati Express in Godhra.

On Wednesday evening, the makers unveiled the film's trailer. The trailer highlights the ideological debate between Hindi speaking and rooted journalists and the west influenced and superior complex of English Reporters in a thought provoking manner with the events unfolding in the background shaping the politics and reporting of the tragic events.

The film will be out in cinema halls on November 15.

