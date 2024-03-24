Breaking News
Raashii Khanna, Vikrant Massey wrap up shooting for 'The Sabarmati Report'

Updated on: 24 March,2024 06:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Taking to her Instagram account, the 'Yodha' actress posted candid moments from the sets, showing everyone happy during filming. She also shared a picture with the director Ranjan Chandel

Raashii Khanna, Vikrant Massey wrap up shooting for 'The Sabarmati Report'

Picture Courtesy/Raashii Khanna's Instagram account

Raashii Khanna and Vikrant Massey have announced the film wrap of their upcoming movie 'The Sabarmati Report.'


Raashii took to her social media handle to share behind-the-scenes photos.


Taking to her Instagram account, the 'Yodha' actress posted candid moments from the sets, showing everyone happy during filming. She also shared a picture with the director Ranjan Chandel.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Raashii Khanna (@raashiikhanna)

She captioned the picture with a note that read, "And it's a wrap for #thesabarmatireport where we chased some truths and deadlines. Here's to the power of stories and the voices that need to be heard. Cannot wait for you all to see this story unfold on the big screen!. Also, extremely grateful to have worked with this dedicated and wonderful team.!

In the pictures, Raashii and Vikrant can be seen sitting on a bench engaged in a discussion.

In another picture, the actress can be seen standing on the doorstep of a train bogie.

As per a PR release, the film narrates a story of events that took place in the Sabarmati Express on the morning of February 27, 2002, near the Godhra railway station in Gujarat.

The film is all set to hit theatres on May 3.

Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey is basking in the success of his recently released movie '12th Fail.'

He will also be seen in the second instalment of 'Hassen Dilruba,' titled 'Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba'.

Raashii Khanna, on the other hand, was recently seen in the aerial action thriller film 'Yodha' opposite Sidharth Malhotra

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

