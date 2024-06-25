Radhika Apte mesmerises in a strapless blue outfit at Paris Haute Couture Week 2024

Radhika's outfit symbolises the sunrise, sunshine, and ripples of water, capturing nature’s ever-changing landscape.

Radhika Apte Pic/Instagram

Bollywood’s seasoned actress Radhika Apte turned showstopper for designer Vaishali S at the Paris Haute Couture Week 2024. The showcase was in partnership with the jewellery brand Tanishq. Radhika mesmerised in a strapless blue outfit exuding mermaid vibes.

As per Vaishali’s studio on Instagram, “The stunning Radhika Apte closed the Vaishali S Satori Fall/ Winter 2024 showcase in partnership with Tanishq. With Satori, Vaishali S once again demonstrates her deep love and passion for classic Indian hand weaves. She takes her guests on a journey through India’s rich sartorial heritage, breathing new life into traditional textiles.”

“As the jewellery partner, Tanishq enhances the garments with elegant pieces featuring rare and real diamond creations from their ENCHANTING TRAILS collection. These jewels add a touch of cultural authenticity and signify discernment and purity of wisdom. The high-value diamond collection draws deep inspiration from the beauty and intricate patterns of the Indian flora and fauna. The designs symbolise the sunrise, sunshine, and ripples of water, capturing nature’s ever-changing landscape,” it added.

Coming to the acting front, it was reported in November 2023 that Radhika will be a part of YRF's upcoming thriller series 'Akka' alongside Keerthy Suresh. The period thriller will be helmed by Dharmaraj Shetty. "Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte are considered two of the most gifted female actors in India today. They are incredibly natural artists [who] are hailed as sheer tours de force on screen having delivered incredible performances project after project. So, the fact that Keerthy and Radhika have been pitted against each other makes 'Akka' one of the most intriguing streaming projects being made in the country currently," reported Variety.

"The project is being directed by debutant writer and director Dharmaraj Shetty, a disruptive creative mind who has been recently found by [Yash Raj Films chair and MD] Aditya Chopra. His vision for 'Akka' grabbed Aditya's attention and the project was greenlit instantly with a brief from Adi to make 'Akka' one of the biggest tentpole series that YRF Entertainment will ever make. Every detail of this project will be kept under wraps purposely by YRF to build intrigue," the report added.

Radhika was recently seen in a cameo in Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer 'Merry Christmas'. The film is directed by Sriram Raghavan.

(With inputs from ANI)