×
Breaking News
Shraddha murder case: She’d be alive if our cops had acted, says Fadnavis
‘CM Shinde must step in to tackle Ghatkopar east-west bridge chaos’
Money laundering case: Court likely to pronounce order on ex-Maha minister Nawab Malik's bail plea
No village from Maharashtra will go anywhere: Fadnavis on Bommai's statement
'Multiple fatalities' in mass shooting at Virginia Walmart store, gunman dead
Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale hospitalised in Pune following health complications

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Radhika Apte Gender doesnt dictate morality

Radhika Apte: Gender doesn’t dictate morality

Updated on: 24 November,2022 07:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

Radhika, who is winning praise for her Monica O My Darling act, says it was liberating to essay a morally dubious woman furthering her agenda

Radhika Apte: Gender doesn’t dictate morality

Radhika Apte


On the surface, Radhika Apte’s character in Monica O My Darling is amusingly unpredictable, eccentric even. But scratch the surface, and you notice that her ACP Vijayashanti Naidu shares similarities with Rajkummar Rao’s protagonist — each stopping at nothing to climb through the ranks in the dog-eat-dog world. In the Netflix film’s morally dubious setting, Apte’s character is deliciously corrupt. The actor may have been initially reluctant about stepping into the role, but director Vasan Bala’s faith and her spontaneity have made her the scene-stealer of the neo-noir thriller.   


A still from the filmA still from the film



“It’s nerve-racking until you find the character’s [rhythm]. The first few days, I wondered, ‘Will I be able to do this? Is this sounding funny?’ It’s difficult to be funny on screen,” she says. Her self-doubt doesn’t show on screen. Instead, we get a hilarious oddball cop, who laughs in the middle of a serious interrogation, or has a witty one-liner up her sleeve. Apte says she was able to pull off these quirks thanks to co-star Rao. “Raj is a generous actor. That laughter or smile came because of him. If he didn’t look that terrified, I wouldn’t have laughed. So, we fed off each other’s [creative instincts].”


Also Read: Vasan Bala: Didn’t take pressure of making it a whodunit

Her character’s unabashed dishonesty sparked dual feelings in the actor. While Apte was apprehensive about pulling off the remorseless act in a light-handed manner, it was also “liberating” to play an out-and-out devious woman. “Naidu is not just corrupt, but also shameless. She has no remorse or regret. It’s almost the opposite of who I am. I am remorseful even for things that I haven’t done wrong. It is liberating and relaxing because you never experience that side of yours,” laughs the actor, adding that Naidu’s wickedness also challenges filmmakers’ love for holier-than-thou women. “How many women we know around us are absolute thieves! We live in a world where gender doesn’t dictate morality. The truth is everyone is looking out for themselves.”

Will you be watching SRK`s Pathaan first day first show?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
radhika apte Rajkummar Rao huma qureshi bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK