Radhika Madan: Knew at the last moment who my co-star was

As her casting opposite Akshay in Soorarai Pottru’s remake sparked discussion over their 27-year age gap, Radhika says she chose the film for its powerful content

Radhika Madan

When choosing projects, Radhika Madan has a simple rule — go by your instinct. That’s exactly what she did when she gave her nod to Kacchey Limbu, which dropped on JioCinema last month. “[Before] saying yes to Kacchey Limbu, I heard all sorts of advice about the films that work today, and how young actors should position themselves. But I chose it because I knew in my gut that this is a film I should do. When a script like this comes, you have to remind yourself why you became an actor in the first place. It’s hard to take risks with such films, but I don’t want to win the race, I want to enjoy it,” she starts, evidently taken by the movie about sibling revelry.

While Shubham Yogi’s directorial venture — which had its première at the Toronto International Film Festival last year — aligns with the actor’s vision, her decision to team up with Akshay Kumar for the Soorarai Pottru remake seems uncharacteristic of her. The 27-year age gap between the leads was widely discussed on social media, especially since Madan has established herself as someone who wouldn’t conform to the lure of doing a star project just to have a big-ticket movie to her name. “I was in love with Soorarai Pottru [2020], and the character essayed by Aparna [Balamurali]. I didn’t even know who was co-starring with me. I got to know at the last moment who my co-star was. My instinct was right [about the film]. After we finished shooting the remake, [the original] won five National Awards. I made the right choice of finding the right movie, regardless of who I am acting with.”

The adaptation is slated to release in September

The actor looks for projects where her voice is heard, and Sudha Kongara’s directorial venture delivered on that count, she says. “Sudha ma’am gave me that. I have been around people who empower me and believe in me.”

While she has the Soorarai Pottru remake and Sanaa in the pipeline, we wonder about the sequel to Madan’s film Shiddat (2021). Rumours are rife that she has been replaced by Parineeti Chopra. Madan clams up about it, only stating, “I have no idea about it. The makers are the right people to answer this.”