Radhika Madan-starrer ‘Sanaa’ to be screened at the 25th Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF)

Radhika Madan and director Sudhanshu Saria after winning awards at UK Asian Film Festival for 'Sanaa', Pic/Official Instagram

After winning hearts and two awards at the recently held 25th UK Asian Film Festival, ‘Sanaa’ is now gearing up for the film’s Chinese premiere at 25th edition of the prestigious Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF). Hailed as China’s longest-running international cinema event, the SIFF is the largest film festival in Asia. Scheduled to take place from June 9- June 18, 2023, the festival will screen the Sudhanshu Saria-directed ‘Sanaa’ on June 11th, 2023.

Starring Radhika Madan in the lead, the film’s storyline and performances have been garnering immense critical acclaim from cine-lovers all across. Addressing the important subject of trauma and how it can impact one’s self worth and mental well-being, ‘Sanaa’ revolves around the life of a headstrong and ambitious woman from Mumbai who is fighting an internal battle stirred by unresolved trauma.

Ecstatic with the film’s screening at the 25th Shanghai International Film Festival, director Saria said in an official statement, “It’s a big moment for us to have our Chinese premiere at the prestigious Shanghai International Film Festival. We are honoured and thrilled to have been invited alongside other diverse and enthralling films. We can’t wait to see what Chinese audiences make of this quintessentially Indian story about the modern Indian woman.”

Produced by Saria’s production house Four Line Films, ‘Sanaa’ also stars Soham Shah, Shikha Talsania, and Pooja Bhatt in pivotal roles.