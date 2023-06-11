Breaking News
Mumbai: Woman, 2 others held with drugs worth Rs 50 cr
Mumbai: Watch out, there is a crocodile in Oshiwara!
Mira Road murder: 56-year-old man Googled how long it takes for body to rot
Mumbai: Gorai, Manori to have its own sewer lines soon
Mumbai: Trio with walkies walk into cop trap
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Radhika Madan starrer Sanaa to be screened at the 25th Shanghai International Film Festival SIFF

Radhika Madan-starrer ‘Sanaa’ to be screened at the 25th Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF)

Updated on: 11 June,2023 04:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

After winning hearts and two awards at the recently held 25th UK Asian Film Festival, ‘Sanaa’ is now gearing up for the film’s Chinese premiere at 25th edition of the prestigious Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF)

Radhika Madan-starrer ‘Sanaa’ to be screened at the 25th Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF)

Radhika Madan and director Sudhanshu Saria after winning awards at UK Asian Film Festival for 'Sanaa', Pic/Official Instagram

Listen to this article
Radhika Madan-starrer ‘Sanaa’ to be screened at the 25th Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF)
x
00:00

After winning hearts and two awards at the recently held 25th UK Asian Film Festival, ‘Sanaa’ is now gearing up for the film’s Chinese premiere at 25th edition of the prestigious Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF). Hailed as China’s longest-running international cinema event, the SIFF is the largest film festival in Asia. Scheduled to take place from June 9- June 18, 2023, the festival will screen the Sudhanshu Saria-directed ‘Sanaa’ on June 11th, 2023.


Starring Radhika Madan in the lead, the film’s storyline and performances have been garnering immense critical acclaim from cine-lovers all across. Addressing the important subject of trauma and how it can impact one’s self worth and mental well-being, ‘Sanaa’ revolves around the life of a headstrong and ambitious woman from Mumbai who is fighting an internal battle stirred by unresolved trauma.


Ecstatic with the film’s screening at the 25th Shanghai International Film Festival, director Saria said in an official statement, “It’s a big moment for us to have our Chinese premiere at the prestigious Shanghai International Film Festival. We are honoured and thrilled to have been invited alongside other diverse and enthralling films. We can’t wait to see what Chinese audiences make of this quintessentially Indian story about the modern Indian woman.”


Produced by Saria’s production house Four Line Films, ‘Sanaa’ also stars Soham Shah, Shikha Talsania, and Pooja Bhatt in pivotal roles.

Radhika Madan pooja bhatt shanghai upcoming movie bollywood Entertainment News Entertainment Buzz

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK