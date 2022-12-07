Alia Bhatt's production house Eternal Sunshine extends support to Radhika Madan’s 'Sanaa'

The Bhatt sisters' production house took it to their Instagram and penned down a heartwarming note for the Radhika Madan-starrer

Radhika Madan in a still from Sanaa

It’s no new news that Radhika Madan’s titular film 'Sanaa' directed by national award-winning director Sudhanshu Saria has been receiving praise and applause wherever it has set foot. Adding to the adulation, recently Radhika and the film received a thumbs up from Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt’s joint venture Eternal Sunshine.

The Bhatt sisters' production house took it to their Instagram and penned down a heartwarming note for the film. It read, “#Eternalsupports ‘Eternal Supports’ came about so we could play our small part in shining a light on films that need to be seen. 'Sanaa' is one such film. Directed by national award-winning filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria, Sanaa is a sensitive, nuanced narrative about bodily autonomy and a woman’s right to choose. We love how Sanaa tackles such a vitally important but less talked about subject with grace and honesty. It also features an absolute electric performance by @radhikhamadan. Keep an eye out for this brilliant film!”

Shaheen Bhatt too appreciated Radhika Madan for her incredible performance and wrote, “Such an incredible performance in such a deeply moving film. Congratulations @radhikamadan.”

Thanking Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt, Radhika Madan re-shared the story on her account and wrote, “Thank you so much @aliaabhatt @shaheenb This means a lot!”

Radhika Madan’s 'Sanaa' has been receiving huge appreciation and applause at the global level with its screening at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival. The audience was deeply moved and left the screens with tears in their eyes and satisfaction in their hearts. Grabbing excellent feedback at international levels, Sanaa will be hitting the theatres in India in the upcoming year, 2023.

