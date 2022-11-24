Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor name their daughter Raha

On Wednesday, Alia took to her social media handle to reveal the name of her daughter and revealed that it was chosen by Neetu Kapoor

Alia and Ranbir

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their baby girl on November 6. The couple has now revealed the name of their baby girl.

Alia took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday and wrote, "The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings…

Raha, in its purest form means divine path

in Swahili she is Joy,

In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan,

In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief,

in Arabic peace,

it also means happiness, freedom & bliss".

"And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun," Alia added.

Alia and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot earlier this year after dating for five years. The couple announced in June that they are expecting their first child together. The year has been quite eventful for the duo both on the personal and professional front. Their film Brahmastra which marked their first feature film collaboration was released in theatres this year and saw a massive turnout in the theatres. The couple will next be seen together in the sequel of Brahmastra.

