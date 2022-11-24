×
Breaking News
Shraddha murder case: She’d be alive if our cops had acted, says Fadnavis
‘CM Shinde must step in to tackle Ghatkopar east-west bridge chaos’
Money laundering case: Court likely to pronounce order on ex-Maha minister Nawab Malik's bail plea
No village from Maharashtra will go anywhere: Fadnavis on Bommai's statement
'Multiple fatalities' in mass shooting at Virginia Walmart store, gunman dead
Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale hospitalised in Pune following health complications

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor name their daughter Raha

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor name their daughter Raha

Updated on: 24 November,2022 07:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

On Wednesday, Alia took to her social media handle to reveal the name of her daughter and revealed that it was chosen by Neetu Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor name their daughter Raha

Alia and Ranbir


Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their baby girl on November 6. The couple has now revealed the name of their baby girl. 


Alia took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday and wrote, "The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings…



Raha, in its purest form means divine path
in Swahili she is Joy,
In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan,
In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief,
in Arabic peace,
it also means happiness, freedom & bliss".


"And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun," Alia added. 

Also Read: 'Mama' Alia Bhatt poses with sister Shaheen for a sunkissed picture

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ð (@aliaabhatt)

Alia and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot earlier this year after dating for five years. The couple announced in June that they are expecting their first child together. The year has been quite eventful for the duo both on the personal and professional front. Their film Brahmastra which marked their first feature film collaboration was released in theatres this year and saw a massive turnout in the theatres. The couple will next be seen together in the sequel of Brahmastra.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
alia bhatt ranbir kapoor bollywood news Entertainment News bollywood Instagram neetu kapoor

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK