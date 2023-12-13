Having grown up on Govinda’s films, Radhika wants to balance her message-driven movies with entertainers

Govinda and Radhika Madan

Right from the beginning of her movie career, Radhika Madan established her penchant for strong characters. It became more pronounced this year with Kuttey, Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo, Kacchey Limbu, and Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video. Her pursuit for progressive storytelling continues with her upcoming movies, Sanaa and the Soorarai Pottru remake with Akshay Kumar. “[Apart from being an actor], I am also a viewer. I get bored of seeing the same things again and again. So, when a story resonates with me and I feel I have never seen something like it before, I get excited. I also look at what the film is trying to say. Will it make a difference? Movies that stir a conversation are close to my heart,” she reflects.

But Madan also understands that an actor must be versatile above all else. So, if her filmography is populated with serious offerings, she is keen to balance them with light-hearted mainstream stories. “I have a Govinda in me as well. I thrived on those films growing up,” she grins. “But when you choose those films, you are

doing them purely for entertainment and not for the message.”

Last month, the actor served as a jury member for the International Emmy Awards 2023. Elated to be the youngest jury member from India, she now aspires to take her talent to foreign shores. “Art surpasses all language barriers. I want to live as many lives as I can in this lifetime. I am open to working in international cinema, as it would be way out of my comfort zone.”