Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra to kickstart pre-wedding festivities with ardaas function? Here's what we know

Parineeti Chopra has arrived in Delhi to reportedly begin her wedding festivities with her fiance Raghav Chadha

Pic/Instagram

Parineeti Chopra has arrived in Delhi to reportedly begin her wedding festivities with her fiance Raghav Chadha. The Aam Aadmi Party leader arrived at the Delhi airport to pick up his lady love. The two were spotted at the Delhi airport twinning in blue shirts. As per reports, they will attend an ardaas celebration in Delhi on Sunday, which will kick off their week-long pre-wedding festivities leading up to their wedding on September 24 in Udaipur.

Before getting clicked in Delhi, Parineeti was seen arriving at Mumbai airport on Sunday afternoon to catch her flight to the Capital city. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have been making headlines since the reports of their September wedding came out. Previously, it was reported that the two would tie the knot in the month of October, but the recent rumour suggests something else. Now, amidst these reports, new details have emerged, revealing that Parineeti and Raghav will marry on September 24th in Udaipur. Additionally, information such as the venue, schedule, theme, and pre-wedding events have also been revealed.

According to a report from India Today, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding is set to take place on September 24. On September 23, the pair will engage in pre-wedding traditions before the spectacular wedding. These celebrations will take place at two opulent locations in Udaipur, Rajasthan: The Leela Palace and The Taj Lake Palace.

The India Today web gained a copy of the invitation card for this lavish wedding, which includes detailed information of the wedding day itself. As per the reports, the celebrations will begin on September 24 at 1 p.m. with Raghav's Sehrabandi ceremony at the Taj Lake Palace, with the theme 'Threads of Blessings.' Following that, at 2 p.m., the lively Baraat procession will begin, ending to the wedding ceremony at the Leela Palace, which will be themed 'Divine Promises - A Pearl White Indian Wedding.' The Jaimala begins at 3:30 p.m., followed by the holy Pheras at 4 p.m., and the Vidai at 6:30 p.m. To cap off this memorable day, a reception, themed 'A Night of Amore,' will be hosted at the hotel.

On the work front, Parineeti was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s ‘Uunchai’. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar was recently seen in ‘OMG 2’ alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’ is Akshay and Parineeti’s second collaboration after ‘Kesari’.