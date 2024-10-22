Raghav Chadha shared pictures of him and Parineeti Chopra where they can be seen travelling together. It also captured their romantic moments where Raghav plants a kiss on Pari’s cheek

Raghav Chadha, Parineeit Chopra Pic/Instagram

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha took to Instagram to share a special birthday wish for his wife, actor Parineeti Chopra. He posted some never-seen-before pictures and wrote a heartfelt caption revealing what the politician calls his better half lovingly. Needless to say, the post received an instant reaction from the actress.

Raghav Chadha’s birthday wish for Parineeti Chopra

Raghav Chadha shared pictures of him and Parineeti Chopra where they can be seen travelling together. It also captured their romantic moments where Raghav plants a kiss on Pari’s cheek. Another picture shows the actress relishing cheese fondue. The caption read, “Your laughter, your voice, your beauty, your grace —sometimes I wonder how God fit so much magic into one person…As you grow more stunning and wiser on your birthday today, I hope all your dreams come true. You, Paru, are my most precious gift and I’ll keep doing everything I can to make you smile even more. Happy birthday, my princess!” Parineeti commented, "Ragaiiiiii."

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24, 2023, at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members. It was attended by several well-known faces of the entertainment industry and politicians. Earlier this month, they celebrated their first wedding anniversary. The couple went to the Maldives for a romantic getaway.

Parineeti Chopra’s work front

Talking about Parineeti's work front, she was seen in 'Amar Singh Chamkila', in which she shared screen space with Diljit Dosanjh. Imtiaz Ali helmed the film. 'Amar Singh Chamkila' presented the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the eighties due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, which led to his assassination at the young age of 27. Diljit portrayed 'Chamkila,' the top-selling artist of his era. Parineeti essayed the role of Amar Singh Chamkila's wife, Amarjot Kaur.

Parineeti wants to take a stab at British cinema. A source told Mid-day, “Parineeti has roped in an international agent, who will pitch her for potential projects and set up meetings with studios and filmmakers. She has already had successful meetings with a few directors. As an artiste, she always enjoyed British films with their diverse narratives and distinctive style of storytelling.