Breaking News
Exclusive | Baba Siddique murder case: Eyewitness gets extortion call
Mumbai: New five-tower station complex will transform Andheri skyline
Mumbai: How hard it is to get a seat in general coach during festival season
Exclusive | Even in his last moments, my father saved me, says Zeeshan Siddique
Mumbai: Another snakebite incident at Aarey colony
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > As Raha turns 2 we look at the times doting mom Alia Bhatt spoke about her baby girl

As Raha turns 2, we look at the times doting mom Alia Bhatt spoke about her baby girl

Updated on: 06 November,2024 11:44 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Raha is also a paparazzi favourite and has cameras chasing her around the city. On her special day, we look at the times Alia Bhatt shared about her little one’s antics

As Raha turns 2, we look at the times doting mom Alia Bhatt spoke about her baby girl

Alia Bhatt with Raha and Ranbir Kapoor Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
As Raha turns 2, we look at the times doting mom Alia Bhatt spoke about her baby girl
x
00:00

Bollywood star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha turns two on November 6. There have been multiple occasions when Alia has spoken about her baby girl during interviews and public appearances. Raha is also a paparazzi favourite and has cameras chasing her around the city. On her special day, we look at the times Alia shared about her little one’s antics. 


Every time Alia Bhatt spoke about daughter Raha


On the joy of becoming a mother


Alia told Vogue India, "Raha is a beautiful blessing, and I feel a love like I’ve never felt before. I just can’t imagine life without her now. She’s everything."

The meaning behind Raha’s name

Alia explained to NDTV, "Raha's name is something really special to us. It means 'joy' and 'a divine path.' We chose it because she has brought so much joy into our lives, and we want her to have the strength to follow her own path."

Motherhood experience

Alia told India Today, "Motherhood is an incredible feeling. I don't have the words to describe it, but it’s just magical. I feel like I'm seeing the world through a new lens now. Every moment with Raha feels so precious."

Balancing work life and parenting

Alia mentioned to Elle India, "It’s been an adjustment, of course, but I think being a mom has made me more grounded. It's also made me prioritize things in a way I never thought I would. I want to be present for Raha, but I also want to keep pursuing my work, my passions."

Holding Raha for the first time 

Alia shared with Indian Express, "The first time I held Raha in my arms, I couldn’t believe she was real. It was an overwhelming, beautiful experience. She is my world now, and everything I do is for her."

Alia Bhatt’s work front 

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt has recently appeared in 'Jigra' with Vedang Raina, directed by Vasan Bala, and is set to feature in 'Alpha', the first female-led film in YRF's spy universe, alongside Sharvari. She will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love and War’ with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Raha alia bhatt ranbir kapoor Entertainment News bollywood

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK