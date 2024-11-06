Raha is also a paparazzi favourite and has cameras chasing her around the city. On her special day, we look at the times Alia Bhatt shared about her little one’s antics

Alia Bhatt with Raha and Ranbir Kapoor Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article As Raha turns 2, we look at the times doting mom Alia Bhatt spoke about her baby girl x 00:00

Bollywood star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha turns two on November 6. There have been multiple occasions when Alia has spoken about her baby girl during interviews and public appearances. Raha is also a paparazzi favourite and has cameras chasing her around the city. On her special day, we look at the times Alia shared about her little one’s antics.

Every time Alia Bhatt spoke about daughter Raha

On the joy of becoming a mother

Alia told Vogue India, "Raha is a beautiful blessing, and I feel a love like I’ve never felt before. I just can’t imagine life without her now. She’s everything."

The meaning behind Raha’s name

Alia explained to NDTV, "Raha's name is something really special to us. It means 'joy' and 'a divine path.' We chose it because she has brought so much joy into our lives, and we want her to have the strength to follow her own path."

Motherhood experience

Alia told India Today, "Motherhood is an incredible feeling. I don't have the words to describe it, but it’s just magical. I feel like I'm seeing the world through a new lens now. Every moment with Raha feels so precious."

Balancing work life and parenting

Alia mentioned to Elle India, "It’s been an adjustment, of course, but I think being a mom has made me more grounded. It's also made me prioritize things in a way I never thought I would. I want to be present for Raha, but I also want to keep pursuing my work, my passions."

Holding Raha for the first time

Alia shared with Indian Express, "The first time I held Raha in my arms, I couldn’t believe she was real. It was an overwhelming, beautiful experience. She is my world now, and everything I do is for her."

Alia Bhatt’s work front

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt has recently appeared in 'Jigra' with Vedang Raina, directed by Vasan Bala, and is set to feature in 'Alpha', the first female-led film in YRF's spy universe, alongside Sharvari. She will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love and War’ with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.