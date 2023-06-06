Prashant's vision was translated into charisma as Rahul graced the red carpet at the French Riviera in a blazing black tuxedo

Rahul Bhat on Instagram

Listen to this article Rahul Bhat chooses Prashant Sawant for his Cannes styling, the costume designer who designed his clothes for Kennedy; wants his team to garner international adulation just like him x 00:00

Rahul Bhat's categorically resplendent appearance in a classic black tuxedo at the Cannes red carpet was curated in accordance with his character, 'Kennedy' from the upcoming noirish drama.

The actor has now revealed why he chose Prashant Sawant's iconic black tuxedo at Cannes. Rahul added, "Prashant's work in Kennedy echoes the pervasive constitutional thoughts of Belgian artist René Magritte that defines my character 'Kennedy' to the 'T.' Prashant has done a laudable job in 'Kennedy' and I insisted on wearing him (his creation) because I feel he deserves this recognition (to be internationally represented at Cannes). I believe in his immaculate craft."

ADVERTISEMENT

Prashant's vision was translated into charisma as Rahul graced the red carpet at the French Riviera in a blazing black tuxedo. On Rahul's appearance, Prashant stated, "Rahul’s red carpet look was customized for him, resonating with Kennedy (his character). Belgian artist René Magritte’s philosophy and artwork inspired me throughout while working on the film. The idea was to get Rahul on the carpet in an ubiquitous look inspired by the characters we see in René Magritte's work."

Rahul is one of those actor who when sees talent around never holds back to push them ahead and be part of their growth in any way possible, as he has done with his styling team for Cannes.