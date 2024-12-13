Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News

Rahul Dev on why he 'tried going down South': It was getting boring

Updated on: 13 December,2024 07:49 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Rahul Dev has played prominent roles in web series such as The Test Case, Who's Your Daddy, Poison 2, LSD, Hunter: Tootega Nahi Todega, Empire, and Adhura

Rahul Dev on why he 'tried going down South': It was getting boring

Rahul Dev. Pic/Yogen Shah

In a film career spanning over two decades, actor Rahul Dev has gained recognition for his powerful and villainous portrayals in films. The 'Mass' actor recently reminisced about his Bollywood debut and how it set the stage for a series of negative roles in Hindi cinema.


Rahul made his debut with the film Champion in 2000, where he played the antagonist. He went on to portray negative characters in several films, including Champion, Aashiq, Awaara Paagal Deewana, Mass, and others.


Reflecting on his career, Rahul admitted to attempting a shift by exploring opportunities in South Indian cinema to break free from the monotony of negative roles in Bollywood.


"The divide was very clear in 2000. Artists were not called actors but heroes and villains. In acting school, we are taught various methods, but when I applied that knowledge practically, it changed my perspective," Rahul said.

Talking about his big break and its impact, he shared, "At that time, if your first project like Champion is so successful--you win awards and all--it becomes significant. Sunny Deol, being a larger-than-life hero, needed an equally strong anti-hero in the film, right? I didn't choose to confine myself to negative roles. It's wiser to diversify, or it becomes monotonous. That's why I tried going down South. It was getting boring (Boring ho jaa rha tha)."

After delivering some of the most menacing performances as a villain in Hindi films, Rahul's career has taken a fresh turn in recent years, thanks to the variety of roles offered by OTT platforms.

He has played prominent roles in web series such as The Test Case, Who's Your Daddy, Poison 2, LSD, Hunter: Tootega Nahi Todega, Empire, and Adhura.

Discussing the growing influence of OTT platforms in India, the Footpath actor remarked that they have helped bridge the divide between South and North Indian films.

"The South and North divide has, in a way, closed. Many people went to watch Pushpa 1 on the first day, even though it was in Telugu and they didn't know the language. The reception for films not in one's mother tongue has increased. Audiences are now seeking better-quality content," Rahul said.

He also cited the example of the recent re-release of Tumbbad, adding, "Tumbbad got re-released and earned much better than during its first release, which was pre-Covid. This shows how much the audience has evolved in terms of cinema appreciation."

Rahul Dev will next appear in the OTT film Zabt alongside actor Eijaz Khan. The film will stream on Prasar Bharati's OTT channel, Waves, starting December 13.

The story revolves around Eijaz Khan's character, a smart and ambitious man who relocates to Mumbai. To acquire a real estate property, he borrows money from an underworld don but gets robbed. The film further explores the mysteries of Eijaz's past and his quest to recover the lost money.

