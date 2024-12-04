To celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of the legendary Raj Kapoor, the Film Heritage Foundation, and NFDC have announced a film festival from December 13-15

Raj Kapoor

On the momentous occasion of the 100th birth anniversary of the legendary Raj Kapoor, R.K. Films, Film Heritage Foundation, and NFDC-National Film Archive of India, proudly present Raj Kapoor 100 –Celebrating the Centenary of the Greatest Showman. This grand retrospective will showcase ten iconic films by the celebrated producer, director, and actor across 40 cities and 135 cinemas in India from December 13 to December 15, 2024. The screenings will take place at PVR-Inox and Cinepolis cinemas, ensuring that audiences can experience this tribute in state-of-the-art venues nationwide.

In a gesture befitting this milestone, movie tickets will be priced at just Rs 100 across all participating cinemas, making the celebration as inclusive and memorable as the stories Raj Kapoor told on screen. This special pricing also reflects the accessibility and inclusivity that Kapoor championed through his

films.

Raj Kapoor and his legacy

Raj Kapoor (1924–1988) is regarded as one of the most global filmmakers India has had, leaving an indelible mark on world cinema. Fondly referred to as 'The Greatest Showman', Kapoor was a filmmaker, actor, and producer who built an unparalleled legacy through his storytelling and vision. Born

to Prithviraj Kapoor, he carved his own identity, beginning as a child actor in 'Inquilab' (1935) and later founding the iconic R.K. Films studio in 1948.

His films explored the pulse of post-Partition India, the dreams of the common man, and the rural-urban divide. With enduring classics like Awaara (1951), Shree 420 (1955), Sangam (1964), and Mera Naam Joker (1970), Kapoor’s cinema became synonymous with emotion, innovation, and humanism. His iconic

tramp character, inspired by Charlie Chaplin, resonated worldwide, especially in the Soviet Union, where he remains a celebrated figure. Kapoor’s accolades include the Padma Bhushan (1971), the Dadasaheb Phalke Award (1988), and numerous Filmfare Awards. His films like Awaara and Boot Polish competed at the Cannes Film Festival, and Jagte Raho won the Crystal Globe at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival.

“Raj Kapoor was not just a filmmaker; he was a visionary who shaped the emotional landscape of Indian cinema. His stories are more than just films; they are powerful, emotional journeys that connect generations of viewers. This festival is our humble tribute to the greatness of his vision.” – Randhir Kapoor, Actor and Filmmaker

“We take immense pride in being members of the Raj Kapoor family. Our generation stands on the shoulders of a giant whose films captured the spirit of their time and gave a voice to the common man over decades. His timeless stories continue to inspire, and this festival is our way of honoring that magic and inviting everyone to experience his legacy on the big screen. See you at the movies!” said Ranbir Kapoor.

The festival will feature Raj Kapoor’s most celebrated works, spanning almost four decades, including:

• Aag (1948)

• Barsaat (1949)

• Awaara (1951)

• Shree 420 (1955)

• Jagte Raho (1956)

• Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai (1960)

• Sangam (1964)

• Mera Naam Joker (1970)

• Bobby (1973)

• Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985)

Join cinephiles from December 13 to 15, 2024, to relive the timeless charm of Raj Kapoor’s universe and celebrate the extraordinary legacy of India’s Greatest Showman.