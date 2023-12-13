Raj Kapoor Birth Anniversary 2023: Mera Naam Joker to Sangam, let's take a look at iconic films of the legendary actor

Raj Kapoor Birth Anniversary 2023: Here is remembering the legend of Indian cinema by revisiting some of the iconic movies that made him an irrepressible star

Raj Kapoor Birth Anniversary 2023: Film actor, producer, and director -- Raj Kapoor -- widely regarded as the greatest showman in the history of Indian cinema and entertainment would have turned 99 if he was alive today. The legendary actor was born in Peshwar to father-actor Prithviraj Kapoor and his wife had an illustrious career spanning more than two decades and had won many accolades including 3 National Film Awards and 11 Filmfare Awards in India. At the age of ten, he appeared in a Hindi film for the first time, in 1935's 'Inquilab'. Here is remembering the legend of Indian cinema by revisiting some of the iconic movies that made him an irrepressible star:

'Mera Naam Joker' (1970): Raj Kapoor donned the director's hat apart from playing the lead character in this film. The movie is considered one of the lengthiest films of Indian cinema and the second Hindi film to have two intervals, the first being Sangam (1964). The film also gave Indian cinema evergreen songs like--' Jeena yahan marna yahan', 'Ae bhai zara dekh ke chalo', 'Jane kahan gaye woh din' and more. This movie also marked debut of Rishi Kapoor in Bollywood.

'Sangam' (1964): The romantic film was directed, produced and edited by Raj Kapoor at R. K. Studio. The film revolves around the story of Sunder (Kapoor) who gets rejected by Radha (Vyjayanthimala).

'Shree 420' (1955): The comedy-crime drama was the highest-grossing Indian film of 1955, and the song 'Mera Joota Hai Japani' sung by Mukesh, became popular and a patriotic symbol of the newly independent India at that time. The film was directed and produced by Kapoor from a story written by Khwaja Ahmad Abbas. The movie also gave Indian cinema one of the most iconic songs 'Pyar hua iqraar hua'.

'Awaara' (1951): Raj Kapoor produced and directed the crime-romantic drama. Raj (Kapoor), a poor young man, joins a criminal gang to feed his mother. But when he falls in love with Rita (Nargis), he decides to reform himself for her. 'Awaara' is considered a milestone in the history of Bollywood.

'Teesri Kasam' (1966): The comedy-romantic drama was directed by Basu Bhattacharya and produced by lyricist Shailendra. It is based on the short story 'Mare Gaye Gulfam', by the Hindi novelist Phanishwarnath Renu. The film stars Raj Kapoor and Waheeda Rehman in lead roles. The duo Shankar-Jaikishan composed the film's score. Teesri Kasam' won the National award for best film.

