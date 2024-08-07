When Rajesh Khanna attended an event for Twinkle’s film Itihaas, he talked about his absence and the advice he gave her when she entered the movie business

Twinkle Khanna

Rajesh Khanna had been away from the spotlight for years when his daughter, Twinkle Khanna, started her acting career in 1995. He knew the highs and lows of the film industry well, having reached great success and then experiencing a significant decline when his movies stopped doing well.

This downturn also impacted his marriage with Dimple Kapadia, who left him in the 1980s along with their two daughters, Twinkle and Rinke.

Bollywood actor Rajesh Khanna on Twinkle Khanna's acting career:

He came out of obscurity to attend an event for Twinkle Khanna’s film Itihaas, where he talked about his absence and the advice he gave her when she entered the movie business. In an old interview on the Lehren Retro YouTube channel, when photographers asked Twinkle to smile for the camera, Rajesh, standing next to her, commented, “There was a time when you would call out to me and ask me to smile, now you’re calling out to her.”

When someone mentioned that he’s rarely seen at such events anymore, he responded, “I live in Delhi now, that’s why I’m not seen as often here.”

When asked how he gives advice and inspiration to Twinkle from Delhi, he said, “She often asks me for advice, and I tell her that I had no godfather in the industry when I started out, and that she must find her own way as well. I told her not to seek advice from her mother as well, because if she asks her mother for advice, she’ll only get more confused.”

About Bollywood actor Rajesh Khanna

The iconic dialogue ‘Babumoshai zindagi badi honi chahiye lambi nahi’ continues to remain amongst the dialogues made famous by legendary actor Rajesh Khanna, who passed away on July 18 in the year 2012.

Famously known as the 'Kaka' of Hindi cinema, Rajesh Khanna enthralled audiences with his versatile acting skills. His popularity and craze during his time were unmatched. He not only gave impactful dialogues and performances but built a strong emotional connection with his audience.

His memories and remarkable contribution to Indian cinema are still alive in our hearts. During his career span, the actor worked in almost 150 films and left a legacy behind him.

