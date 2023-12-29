Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna, who shares her birthday with her father Rajesh Khanna, on Friday, shared a special post on his 81st birth anniversary

Pic/Twinkle Khanna's Instagram

Listen to this article Twinkle shares adorable throwback picture with dad Rajesh Khanna on his 81st birth anniversary, see pic! x 00:00

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna, who shares her birthday with her father Rajesh Khanna, on Friday, shared a special post on his 81st birth anniversary. It makes for a heart-rending thought that both father-daughter share the same birth date!

Twinkle shares adorable throwback picture with dad Rajesh Khanna

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

The 'Mela' actor took to Instagram to mark this day, she dug out a throwback picture from her childhood memories. In the picture, Rajesh Khanna can be seen holding baby Twinkle in his arms after she was born. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Our birthday! Now and forever."

As soon as the picture was uploaded, fans and industry members flooded the comment section with wishes and love. Dia Mirza wrote, "Happy Birthday." Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi commented, "Happy Happy Birthday."

One of the users wrote, "Happy birthday to you. do miss Khanna Sahab." Another user commented, "Happy Birthday Rajesh Khanna sir. we miss you legend."

Twinkle Khanna birthday 2023

On the occasion of Twinkle Khanna's birthday, her husband, Akshay Kumar took to his social media handle on Friday to wish her as she turns 50 today. The actor-turned-author and Akshay have been married since 2001. The couple is known for their wacky sense of humour which is often on display when they get together. For her social media birthday wish, Akshay dropped a hilarious video in which Twinkle is seen calling herself 'asli hulk'.

As Twinkle Khanna turns 50, Akshay shared a video where he expressed who he thought he was marrying vs who he actually married. For the first part of the video, there was a beautiful picture of Twinkle dressed in a white outfit and holding a drink in her hand. The second part has Twinkle standing in front of a statue of Hulk and speaking in a Punjabi accent, "This is the statue of Hulk and I am the 'asli Hulk". She then proceeds to imitate the Hulk's scream.

Sharing the video, Akshay wrote, "Long live my hulk!! Thank you for adding so many years to our life through your humour. May God add many more to yours. Happy Birthday, Tina".

Today, as Twinkle Khanna turns 50, she took to Instagram to pen a post and share a video from one of their adventurous family trips. Twinkle shared a video where she along with husband Akshay and son Aarav went deep sea diving. In the video, Twinkle dressed in a black swimsuit is seen giving Akshay a peck on the cheek. Sharing the video, Khanna wrote, "On my 50th birthday, my eyes and heart are still filled with wonder when I look at the world around me and my family. People may cite great philosophers, but I follow Dory from Finding Nemo, where, no matter what life brings, she says, ‘Just keep swimming.’ May the adventures never cease."

(With inputs from ANI)