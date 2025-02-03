Breaking News
Updated on: 03 February,2025 09:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Rajkumar Hirani delivered a massive hit with the Sanjay Dutt starrer Munnabhai MBBS more than two decades ago. He recently recalled a heartwarming moment from release day

The primary episode from the film trade analyst Komal Nahta’s highly anticipated podcast "Game Changers" is out. The first guest on the podcast is none other than the legendary director Rajkumar Hirani. As part of a candid conversation, the filmmaker opened up about his journey in cinema. 


Sharing a few titbits back from his early career, he also talked about his first film "Munnabhai MBBS", starring Sanjay Dutt. During the episode, Komal Nahta asked Rajkumar Hirani whether the success of "Munnabhai MBBS" added pressure on him for future projects. To this, the director responded, “Yes. Regarding the first film, I don't even remember if I thought about how much business it would do, or if people would even go to see it. I was just so happy that the film got made.”


Recalling a heartwarming moment from the "Munnabhai MBBS" release, the director stated, “The next day, I got a call from my assistant. He said, 'Sir, let's go see the film. What's happening?' I asked the gatekeeper how the film was doing, and he gestured that it wasn’t good. But when I went inside, and saw that people were enjoying it. Then I realized that his gesture didn’t mean not houseful".


He further shared a fun anecdote from the film with actor Boman Irani as the two went to see the movie together, “When we came outside, we saw the 'Housefull' sign".

Backed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra under the banner Vinod Chopra Films, the project also starred Sunil Dutt, Gracy Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, Arshad Warsi, Rohini Hattangadi, and Boman Irani in other roles, along with others.

"Munnabhai MBBS" narrates the journey of a gangster who sets out to fulfill his father's dream of becoming a doctor.

Released in the cinema halls across the country on 19th December 2003, the film turned out to be a major critical and commercial success.

