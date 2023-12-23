Rajkumar Hirani shares he wanted to work with Shah Rukh Khan when he was in film school, says, ‘I didn’t know who he was but...'

Talking about his wish to work with Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani revealed that he wanted to work with King Khan since he was in a film school

The director who has never tasted failure in his career spanning more than two decades is currently enjoying the success of yet another directorial, 'Dunki.' Rajkumar Hirani, who made his directorial debut with Munna Bhai MBBS, wanted to cast Shah Ruh Khan for the lead role instead of Sanjay Dutt. Now, 20 years later, the two have finally collaborated. 'Dunki' has been receiving good reviews from both critics and the audience.

Now talking about his wish to work with Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani revealed that he wanted to work with king khan since he was in a film school. Hiraning in conversation with News18 said, "I remember studying in a film school and the real struggle for any filmmaker was how we would make our first film. Will we get a producer? Will any actor come on board? So we had a common room where all the students would watch television together. I recall watching this series called Circus and I vividly remember the scene including the camera angle where one actor was performing and delivering a monologue,” he said, adding, “I didn’t know who he was but I loved his performance. I told myself once I passed out from school, I would approach him and make a film. It took me two years to graduate from the film institute and by that time, Shah Rukh Khan had become a huge star (laughs). So, I had to wait for 20 years to collaborate with him on a film.”

Hirani further talked about how Shah Rukh Khan is as an actor. He joked that he used to wear earplugs and eyemasks when the actor gave shots, removing them only when assistants told him that the shot was over. He further added, "Jokes apart, he is an amazing actor and an even better person.”

Shah Rukh Khan's latest film, helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, was released in theaters on Thursday. According to Sacnilk.com, the movie has made 'a good start' in India. The Sacnilk report states that Dunki has collected Rs 30 crores in India on its first day, spanning all languages. While this is deemed 'a good start,' it has been noted that this is the lowest collection made by a Shah Rukh Khan movie this year. His first release of the year, 'Pathaan,' grossed Rs 57 crore on day 1, and 'Jawan' minted Rs 89.5 crore on its first day (as per Sacnilk).



Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, 'Dunki' is a heartwarming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores. It charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true. Drawn from real-life experiences, 'Dunki' is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories and provides hilarious and heartbreaking answers.