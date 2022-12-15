Rajkumar Santoshi returns after 9 years with Gandhi - Godse Ek Yudh

Gandhi - Godse Ek Yudh to release in cinemas on 26th January 2023
Rajkumar Santoshi
Director Rajkumar Santoshi is known for his versatility, vision , entertaining and successful films like Ghayal, Damini, Ghatak, Khakhee, Andaz Apna Apna, Lajja , China Gate , Ajab Prem ki Ghazab Kahani, The Legend of Bhagat Singh etc. After 9 years, the director is returning with ‘Gandhi - Godse Ek Yudh’.
The film depicts the war of two extremely opposite ideologies between Mahatma Gandhi and Nathuram Godse. The makers dropped a video to announce the film and it’s all set to intrigue the masses to watch the trailer as well as the film.
The film is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi , music by AR Rahman, produced by Manila Santoshi. It will release in cinemas On 26th January 2023.
