Updated on: 15 December,2022 02:56 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Rajkumar Santoshi returns after 9 years with Gandhi - Godse Ek Yudh

Rajkumar Santoshi


Director Rajkumar Santoshi is known for his versatility, vision , entertaining and successful films like Ghayal, Damini, Ghatak, Khakhee, Andaz Apna Apna, Lajja , China Gate , Ajab Prem ki Ghazab Kahani, The Legend of Bhagat Singh etc. After 9 years, the director is returning with ‘Gandhi - Godse Ek Yudh’. 


The film depicts the war of two extremely opposite ideologies between Mahatma Gandhi and Nathuram Godse. The makers dropped a video to announce the film and it’s all set to intrigue the masses to watch the trailer as well as the film. 



The film is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi , music by AR Rahman, produced by Manila Santoshi. It will release in cinemas On 26th January 2023.


