Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabibi to collaborate for a romantic comedy set in a small-town - Report

Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi. Pic/IMDB

Rajkummar Rao is undoubtedly one of the most versatile actors in the industry. The actor, who is currently looking forward to the release of ‘Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne’, is planning to join hands with Wamiqa Gabbi for a romantic comedy helmed by Karan Sharma, best known for the Huma Qureshi-led web series, Maharani.

According to a new report, the two actors’ rom-com will be backed by Dinesh Vijan. The movie revolves around a quirky story set in small-town of India, apparently following the lives of two individuals caught in an unusual situation. The director of the film plans to start the yet-to-be-titled project around July. Karan, who is directing Dinesh’s production, Shiddat 2 with Wamiqa and Sunny Kaushal, will wait until July so that Raj can wrap up Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video with Triptii Dimri, and Wamiqa will be through with Baby John, co-starring Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh.

This new film will mark the 6th collaboration of Raj with the producer after Stree (2018), Made in China (2019), Roohi, Hum Do Hamare Do (2021), and the upcoming Stree 2.

About Rajkummar Rao:

Rajkummar Rao will next be seen in the titular role in ‘Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne’. The movie takes the audience through the exciting and inspiring journey of Srikanth Bolla, an industrialist who fearlessly pursued his dreams despite visual impairment, eventually founding Bollant Industries. The actor also has the much-awaited sequel to his horror comedy with Shraddha Kapoor, ‘Stree 2’.

About Wamiqa Gabbi:

The past year turned Gabbi’s career around as she featured in six offerings, including Vikramaditya Motwane’s Jubilee and Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya. The actress has Varun Dhawan starrer Baby John in her kitty. According to Wamiqa Gabibi, there is a shift in how the industry perceives her. From being an OTT star, she is now being looked at as a mainstream actor. “The industry looks at me differently and takes me seriously. During our first meeting, Atlee sir opened up about his struggles as a filmmaker. It’s good to find people who have the same passion as you do towards the craft.”