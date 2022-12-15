Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana to kick-start 'Stree 2' shoot next year on this month

A source from the production house confirms the actor along with the original cast of 'Stree' will begin shooting in March with shooting set to take place across 4 cities.

Actors Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee are all set to start shooting for 'Stree 2' in March 2023.

The source says, "The end credit scene in Bhediya where Rajkummar Rao (Vicky) and Aparshakti Khurana (Bittu) are seen is a clear giveaway that there is 'Stree 2' in the pipeline. The original star cast of the 2018 movie 'Stree' will be gearing up for the shoot from March 2023. We can expect some quirky and funny dialogues. Currently all actors are busy with other commitments and the pre production on the film has already begun".

In the 2018 movie 'Stree', Aparshakti plays the character of Bittu, who is the friend of Rajkummar's character Vicky.

The movie is a horror comedy written by the writer-director-producer duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K, better known as Raj & DK. For his role in 'Stree', Aparshati also got a Filmfare nomination for an actor in Best supporting role category.

