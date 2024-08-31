Rajkummar Rao announced the title of his next action thriller, 'Maalik', on his 40th birthday and shared a first-look poster.

Maalik's poster

Listen to this article Rajkummar Rao turns badass in the first look poster of his next film, Maalik x 00:00

Usually, people get birthday gifts, but Rajkummar Rao is a little different. The actor, who is currently basking in the success of his recent release, 'Stree 2', is celebrating his birthday today, and being a little different, he decided to treat his fans with a sweet gift. Rajkummar Rao announced the title of his next action thriller, 'Maalik', on his 40th birthday. The actor shared the news with a first-look poster.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

'Maalik' is directed by Pulkit, who has previously helmed 'Dedh Beegha Zameen', 'Bose: Dead/Alive', and 'Bhakshak'. Rajkummar took to Instagram on Saturday morning, where he shared the film’s poster, in which he is seen standing on top of a jeep holding an AK-47. The poster also features a line of trucks queued up in front of him. The poster had: "Maalik. Paida nahi ho sakta, ban toh sakta hai," written on it.

Giving an update about the filming, he captioned it: "#Maalik ki duniya mein aapka swagat hai. Shoot shuru ho chuka hai, jald hi mulaqat hogi!" This will be the first time Rajkummar Rao will be seen playing the role of a gangster in an action thriller. The film shoot is now in progress, with an extensive schedule planned across various locations in India. 'Maalik' is produced by Kumar Taurani under the Tips Films banner and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films.

About Rajkummar Rao’s Recent Release and Its Success

Rajkummar Rao’s recently released film, 'Stree 2', is currently running in theatres and gaining a good response from the audience. The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer, which faced a box office clash with 'Khel Khel Mein' and 'Vedaa' on August 15, quickly became the top choice for moviegoers, surpassing the other two by a huge margin. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has scored a total of ₹453.60 crore net during the second week. The business expert took to his X account to share details about the 'Stree 2' collection.

About Rajkummar Rao & Shraddha Kapoor’s 'Stree 2'

The storyline of 'Stree 2' picks up in the haunted town of Chanderi, where the malevolent spirit known as Sarkata wreaks havoc. Unlike the previous film, which featured a ghost targeting men, this installment focuses on a sinister entity that preys on modern, empowered women.

The narrative revolves around Bicky (Rajkummar Rao), Bitu (Aparshakti Khurana), JD (Abhishek Banerjee), and Rudra (Pankaj Tripathi) as they join forces with the enigmatic Stree (Shraddha Kapoor) to protect their village from Sarkata’s deadly pursuit.