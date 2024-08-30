This year itself, Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao had three major releases and is already working on his next projects making him a super busy yet bankable star

Rajkummar Rao celebrates his birthday on August 31. Born as Rajkumar Yadav, he made his acting debut with Love Sex Aur Dhokha in 2010. Over the years, Rao has shaped himself into becoming one of the most versatile actors in showbiz. In 2024 itself, he had three major releases and is already working on his next projects making him a super busy and bankable star.

Top 10 movies of Rajkummar Rao

Shahid (2012)

Shahid stands as a pivotal milestone in Rajkummar Rao's career, catapulting him to the forefront of the industry's finest actors. In this drama directed by Hansal Mehta, Rao took on the daunting role of Shahid Azmi, a lawyer and human rights activist. Rao's immersion into Shahid's life was a masterclass in acting. His portrayal skillfully traversed the complexities of Azmi's journey, from struggles to triumphs. The film, hailed for its narrative integrity, bestowed upon Rao a National Film Award for Best Actor, a testament to his dedication to his craft.

Kai Po Che! (2013)

In Kai Po Che!, Rajkummar Rao embarked on his cinematic journey with a role that was a precursor to his acting brilliance. Adapted from Chetan Bhagat's novel, the film portrayed Rao as Govind, a pragmatic character with big dreams. His portrayal showcased a seamless blend of sincerity and conviction, capturing Govind's essence and camaraderie with his friends. Kai Po Che! marked the beginning of Rao's illustrious journey, setting the stage for the many unforgettable performances that would follow.

Aligarh (2015)

'Aligarh' was the sensitive story of a professor (Manoj Bajpayee) of Marathi and the head of the Classical Modern Indian Languages Faculty at the famed Aligarh Muslim University, who gets suspended on grounds of morality. He is contacted by a journalist (Rajkummar) who is sympathetic to him, and his case is taken up in court. The film won rave reviews and fetched many awards for Manoj, Apurva, and the director of the film, Hansal Mehta.

Trapped (2016)

‘Trapped’ is a remarkable film that truly showcases Rajkummar Rao's dedication and acting prowess. In this survival thriller, he portrays the character Shaurya, a man who becomes trapped in an apartment without necessities like food, water, or electricity.

Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017)

Helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the film was based on Nicolas Barreau's best-selling novel 'The Ingredients of Love'. It revolves around Bitti (Kriti Sanon), a free-spirited young girl, who lives life on her own terms and refuses to be pressured into getting married. Her life takes a shift when she meets a printing press owner Chirag Dubey (Ayushmann Khurrana) and expresses her desire to meet her favourite author Pritam Vidrohi (Rajkummar).

Newton (2017)

A blend of satire and realism, ‘Newton’ showcased Rajkummar Rao's ability to breathe life into characters that resonate with the audience. Under the direction of Amit V. Masurkar, Rao embodied Newton Kumar, a government clerk determined to oversee a fair election in a conflict-ridden area. The actor's performance was marked by its subtlety; Rao navigated Newton's ideals and humor with finesse. His ability to infuse levity into the gravest situations was a testament to his versatility and garnered admiration from audiences and critics alike.

Stree (2018) and Stree 2 (2024)

Rajkummar Rao's performance in ‘Stree’ and ‘Stree 2’ was a testament to his versatility as an actor. In this horror-comedy film, he played the role of Vicky, a skilled tailor in a small town plagued by the legend of a mysterious female ghost.

Badhaai Do (2022)

‘Badhaai Do’ is a significant film in Rajkummar Rao's career, where he played the role of a gay police officer named Shardul Thakur. He portrayed Shardul's internal conflict, as he navigated the complexities of his sexual orientation while concealing it from his family and society.

Monica, O My Darling (2022)

'Monica, O My Darling' is a neo-noir that is an ode to movies about the perfect plan that led to mayhem in the lives of the people involved. Jayant Arkhedkar, a robotics expert played by Rajkummar Rao, tries to effect the perfect murder, enlisting the help of his oddball colleagues.

Srikanth (2024)

'Srikanth' is an inspiring story portraying the life of entrepreneur Srikanth Bolla, who founded Bollant Industries, employing unskilled and differently-abled individuals. Born visually impaired in 1992 near Hyderabad, his life story is inspiring. The film featuring Rajkummar Rao honours his remarkable journey.