Rajkummar Rao congratulates new parents Srikanth Bolla and his wife Swathi

Rajkummar Rao took to his social media handle to wish new parents Srikanth Bolla and his wife Swathi. The actor will next be seen in a film based on Bolla's life

Rajkummar Rao

Actor Rajkummar Rao is set to lead the charge in the upcoming Srikanth Bolla biopic, delving into the inspiring life of the visually impaired industrialist. A few days back Srikanth and his wife Swathi became proud parents to a baby girl and Rajkummar Rao took to social media to share a heartfelt message congratulation the new parents

Taking to Instagram, Rajkummar wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to Srikanth and Swathi on the arrival of their little princess! Sending lots of love and blessings your way."

The movie takes the audience through the exciting and inspiring journey of Srikanth Bolla, an industrialist who fearlessly pursued his dreams despite visual impairment, eventually founding Bollant Industries. The film, directed by Tushar Hiranandani of ‘Saand Ki Aankh’, also stars Jyotika , Alaya F and Sharad Kelkar.

Srikanth was born visually impaired, and his family was mainly dependent on farming. After his matriculation, he pursued science in his 12, but was not permitted to do so. Bolla filed a case, and after a six-month wait, he was allowed to pursue science at his own risk. Bolla topped his class with a 98% on his XII board exams

In 2012, he started Bollant Industries with funding from Ratan Tata. It manufactures areca-based products and provides employment to several people with disabilities. The industry produces eco-friendly recycled Kraft paper from municipal waste or soiled paper, packaging products from recycled paper, disposable products from natural leaf and recycled paper and recycles waste plastic into usable products.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, the film has been made under the banners of T-Series Films & Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani.

RajKummar will also be next seen in the sports drama film 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' opposite Janhvi Kapoor. The film is directed by Sharan Sharma, who made his directorial debut with 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'. 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' is all set to hit the theatres on April 19. Apart from this, he also has 'Stree 2' opposite Shraddha Kapoor and a family drama film 'Vicky Vidya Ka Wo Wala Video' opposite Triptii Dimri. The actor also made his web series debut with Raj and DK's guns and Gulaabs'. The show has been renewed for a new season by Netflix. The show also stars Dulquer Salmaan and Gulshan Devaiah, and Adarsh Gaurav.