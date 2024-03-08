Jyotika on playing a mother in Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan: ‘This film has that emotion’

As 'Shaitaan' is all set to hit the theatres, actress Jyotika, who is playing the role of a mother in the film, opened up about taking up the character

It’s been a while since a horror thriller has been released in Hindi Cinema, and to break that chain, Vikas Bahl has come up with 'Shaitaan.' A movie that talks about black magic and hypnotism, starring Ajay Devgn, Jyotika, and R Madhavan in lead roles. Now, as the film is all set to hit the theatres, actress Jyotika, who is playing the role of a mother in the film, opened up about taking up the character.

Jyotika, who is playing a mother on-screen and is one off-screen, shared, “There are a lot of sequences in the film that ignite motherhood, and I don't know if I want to really reveal them, but one of them was a very important reason why I said yes to this film also. I think throughout, it was a constant reminder of how responsible one has to be with a teenage daughter and what role a mother and father play in the protective journey of their kids."

Further, she added, "I think, as a mother, from the beginning to the end, this film has that emotion and responsibility throughout. That feeling of just protecting your child continuously. I think every parent watching the film will be under that light."

Earlier, during the trailer launch event, speaking about her role, Jyotika said, “When it comes to a daughter, there is no bigger warrior than a mother. I have kids too. My daughter looks like Janki (Bodiwala), so I didn’t have to put any effort into performing actually. I would just look at them, and tears would start rolling. It is a vision of a mother. I think when there’s a ghost in the film, I am not that scared, but this is a reality, so it’s scarier because it can happen to us.”

Shaitaan' is touted to be a Hindi remake of the acclaimed Gujarati movie titled 'Vash.' The film is presented by Jio Studios, Ajay Devgn Ffilms, and Panorama Studios International, and produced by Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak. Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music for the film.

Jyotika, who has predominantly worked in Tamil cinema, made her Hindi debut in 1998 with the film 'Doli Saja Ke Rakhna,' directed by Priyadarshan, with Akshaye Khanna, for which she also received a Filmfare nomination. She returns to Bollywood after more than two decades with 'Shaitaan.'

For those unversed, Madhavan and Jyotika have previously worked in films like 'Dumm Dumm Dumm' (2001) directed by Mani Ratnam, and 'Priyamaana Thozhi' (2003) directed by Vikraman.