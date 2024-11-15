Patralekhaa spoke to mid-day on how she felt about being addressed just as Rajkummar’s girlfriend over the years despite being a seasoned actor herself

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Patralekhaa recalls how being known just as Rajkummar Rao’s girlfriend affected her: ‘It was a difficult time’ x 00:00

Actors Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao, who tied the knot on November 15, 2021, celebrate their wedding anniversary today. Patralekhaa spoke to mid-day during the release of her web series ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’ about how she felt about being addressed just as Rajkummar’s girlfriend over the years despite being a seasoned actor herself. She also sheds light on her upcoming film ‘Phule’ with Pratik Gandhi, in which she plays the role of Savitribai Phule.

Patralekhaa reacts to being known only as Rajkummar Rao’s girlfriend

Patralekhaa asserts that being known as Rajkummar Rao’s significant other was the truth she made peace with. However, the bummer was that she was going through a difficult time as an artist that was beyond her relationship.

She states, “It was a difficult time just maneuvering through things, not getting the right work. You are thriving in your personal life also because work plays a very important part. You earn that salary and you come back so that you can live a better life. Nothing of that scale was working for me. I think I could live through it because of my family. I was just determined that I had to navigate this. And also I don't like regrets.”

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa married in an intimate ceremony in Chandigarh. They worked together for the first time in Patralekhaa's debut Bollywood film 'Citylights' in 2014.

Patralekhaa on her upcoming film ‘Phule’

Patralekhaa will be seen in the film ‘Phule’ with Pratik Gandhi. She plays the role of Savitribai Phule. Sharing an update on the same, she says, We have finished filming. They are in the post [production stage]. I've seen some of it and it looks really nice. I'm super excited for it.”

She adds, “What phenomenal human beings, Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule. You and I are sitting here because of them today. Because they propagated education for the girl child. Jyotiba Phule was a true blue feminist. It's a lot that they have done and the film has tried to cover it, but let's see. I thought her blessings were with me while we were shooting for this.”

'Phule' is written and directed by Ananth Narayan Mahadevan.