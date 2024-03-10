Rajkummar Rao penned an emotional note on his mother's death anniversary, remembering her as the best mother

Pic courtesy/ Instagram

Listen to this article Rajkummar Rao pens an emotional note on his mother's death anniversary x 00:00

Actor Rajkummar Rao, on Sunday, remembered his mother Kamlesh Yadav on her 8th death anniversary. Taking to Instagram, RajKummar shared a picture from his wedding day and wrote, "You will always be the best mother in this world Maa. I know your blessings are always with me. Miss you everyday. I love you forever," followed by two red heart emoticons. In response to the post, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub and Samiksha Pednekar dropped heart emojis. Rasika Dugal shared folded hand emojis.

Soon after the actor shared the picture on social media, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons. "Mother love always precious," a user wrote. Another user wrote, "love you brother..always."

ADVERTISEMENT

A few years back, RajKummar Rao sent another touching statement in memory of his mother on her death anniversary. RajKummar Rao shared a gorgeous throwback photograph and wrote, "It's been 5 years, Maa, since you left us, but there hasn't been a single day since when I haven't felt your presence." Nothing in this world would have been possible for me without your blessings, and I am confident that they continue to remain with me..."

"Nothing in this world would have been possible for me without your blessings, and I am confident that they continue to be with me. Mothers are the finest, and nothing in this world is more precious than being a mother. "I recognize you in every mother out there."

He also added, “Mujhe pata hai aap jahan bhi hain, khush hain aur papa aur aap milkar khoob baatein karte honge aur apna aashirwaad humein dete rehte honge. I'll always try and make you proud Mummy ji. Thank you, for teaching me two valuable lessons- 1) Compassion 2)Too always have faith despite unfriendly circumstances. I am proud to be your son.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, RajKummar will be next seen the sports drama film 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' opposite Janhvi Kapoor. The film is directed by Sharan Sharma, who made his directorial debut with 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'. 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' is all set to hit the theatres on April 19. He will also be seen in the upcoming biopic 'SRI.' The story of 'SRI' revolves around the inspiring journey of an industrialist Srikanth Bholla, who did not let his visual impairment come his way, and eventually founded Bollant Industries.

'SRI' is all set to hit theatres on May 17. Apart from this, he also has 'Stree 2' opposite Shraddha Kapoor and a family drama film 'Vicky Vidya Ka Wo Wala Video' opposite Triptii Dimri.

(With inputs from ANI)