The biopic on the life of former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly has been in talks for a long time now. Now, the cricketer has revealed that Rajkummar Rao will play him in the movie

Rajkummar Rao and Sourav Ganguly

Listen to this article Rajkummar Rao to play Sourav Ganguly in biopic, reveals former Indian cricket captain x 00:00

Former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly's biopic has been in discussion for a long time now. However, an official announcement regarding the film with the cast has not been done. Over the years, several names including Ranbir Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana have been suggested to play the role of the cricketer. Now, Ganguly himself has shared an update on the film.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rajkummar Rao to play Sourav Ganguly

Talking about his biopic for screen, Sourav Ganguly said that Rajkummar Rao will portray him in the film. While speaking to the media, he said, "From what I've heard, Rajkummar Rao will play the role (the titular role)...but there are issues of dates...so it will take more than a year to hit the screens."

The former skipper played 113 Tests and 311 ODIs for India. The left-handed batsman scored 18,575 runs across all formats in his international career. The Prince of Kolkata later went on to become the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and later was appointed as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in October last year. He had led India to 21 Test wins and the final of the 2003 World Cup. The southpaw also served in BCCI's technical committee and was also a member of the Cricket Advisory Committee along with Indian greats Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman. Ganguly called time on his international career in 2008 and he ended up with more than 18,000 international runs.

Rajkummar Rao's work front

The actor will next be seen in the film 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' opposite Wamiqa Gabbi. The teaser of the film which was unveiled recently begins with Rajkummar and Wamiqa's families fixing their wedding dates. Everything seems normal until the Haldi ceremony, where Rajkummar's character gets smeared with turmeric. But the next day, he realizes it's still the 29th, and the Haldi preparations are happening again. The day keeps repeating in a mysterious time loop, leading to confusion and laughter. Apart from 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' RajKummar Rao also has 'Maalik' in his kitty. It will be released theatrically on June 20, 2025.

The actor recently announced his production house as well which he has started with his wife and actress Patralekhaa. The first project from the production house will be the Netflix film Toaster that stars Rao and Sanya Malhotra among others. Rao also has the sequel of Guns N Gulaabs in his kitty.