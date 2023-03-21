Rajkummar Rao thanks all the participants of Bheed’s #WalkForHumanity Walkathon!

In solidarity with the migrant workers who were faced with acute challenges during the lockdown, Team Bheed recently organized a walkathon

Rajkummar Rao's Instagram

Team Bheed recently conducted a special walkathon to stand in solidarity with the migrant workers who faced accute challenges during lockdown.

Lead actor, Rajkummar Rao flagged the event in Kolkata to honor the migrant workers and frontline workers. People from all walks of life joined the walkathon and recreated the logo of BHEED through a human formation, which was unique and overwhelming.

Rajkummar Rao, expressing his emotions over the impeccable response, shares, "The response to the walkathon was larger than life. Seeing kids, adults, women.. everyone walking with pride, was fulfilling. I’m eternally grateful for the response received on the same. Bheed is a film that wants to show what everyone had to go through and how humanity came together as one and helped each other."

Rajkummar Rao was recently seen in the neo-noir crime comedy thriller film ‘Monica, O My Darling’ directed by Vasan Bala. The film also features Huma Qureshi and Radhika Apte. The movie was adapted from the 1989 Japanese novel Burutasu No Shinzou by Keigo Higashino. The Netflix film ‘Monica, O My Darling’ received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike.

Rao has worked in several movies like Hit: The First Case, Badhaai Do, Roohi, The White Tiger, Chhalaang, Ludo, Made in China, and Stree.

Produced under Benaras Media Works, Anubhav Sinha’s directorial Bheed has a noteworthy cast starring Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Kapur, Bhumi Pednekar, Ashutosh Rana, and Dia Mirza. The film also features Virendra Saxena, Aditya Shrivastava, Kritika Kamra, and Karan Pandit. The film is all set for a theatrical release on March 24, 2023.

Rajkummar Rao will be seen next in Sharan Sharma’s ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’ ,starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. The film will be based on the life story of cricketer and former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.