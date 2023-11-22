Breaking News
Updated on: 22 November,2023 02:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Upala KBR |

Sources say Rajkummar, Triptii to kick off Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video shoot from Jan; social comedy revolves around an intimate video that goes missing

Rajkummae Rao and Triptii Dimri

Something old, something new—that’s what Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video represents for Rajkummar Rao. With the social comedy, the actor is set to reunite with Ektaa Kapoor, the producer who started it all for him with Love Sex Aur Dhokha (2010) and went on to work with him on several projects thereafter. The film promises to forge new bonds too as Rao teams up for the first time with Triptii Dimri of Qala (2022) fame, and director Raaj Shaandilyaa. mid-day has learnt that the project, which was announced in September, will go on floors by January 2024.


Ektaa Kapoor and Raaj ShaandilyaaEktaa Kapoor and Raaj Shaandilyaa


Sources tell us that Shaandilyaa began work on the entertainer in October, only weeks after the release of his last hit, Dream Girl 2. The team has already conducted a recce for the entertainer that is set in the ’90s. A source from the creative team reveals, “Raaj and his team visited Dehradun last month as the story has been envisioned in a north Indian town. He is currently scouting for locations in Rishikesh. Vicky Vidya… is right up Raaj’s alley, an entertainer with a social message. It revolves around the pandemonium in a small town when a VHS tape containing an intimate video of Vicky and Vidya, essayed by the lead actors, goes missing. The director wants to capture the lost charm of the ’90s, while bringing his trademark humour to the narrative.”


If things go as planned, the team will kick off the shoot in Dehradun from January 7. It will be a start-to-finish schedule with the lead actors having cleared the first two months of 2024 for the project. The source adds, “First, the team will shoot the introductory scenes of the leads and their on-screen families. The protagonists’ families play a crucial role in the narrative. Raaj will finalise the supporting cast soon.” Vicky Vidya… will mark Rao’s fourth release of 2024, after Sri, Stree 2, and Mr and Mrs Mahi. 

